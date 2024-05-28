EA Sports F1 24 Reveals First Driver Ratings

If you purchased the Champions Edition of EA Sports F1 24, you're already playing the latest game from Codemasters. That said, many players are likely waiting for the full release on May 31st. Fortunately, when the Champions Edition went live, the team also dropped the first round of Driver Ratings. It's worth noting that these ratings are dynamic, meaning they'll change after certain big races during the real-world F1 season, but these base ratings are important because everything else will be based on this initial ranking. Unsurprisingly, the name leading the way is Max Verstappen, but several other racers are sitting right behind him.

EA Sports F1 24 Launch Driver Ratings

As mentioned, Verstappen tops the list based on his overall rating. However, it's worth noting that EA Sports F1 24 uses four different stats to determine the total rating. Racers are judged on Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, and Pace. So, while Verstappen owns the highest overall rating, he's below racers like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton when it comes to experience. Below, you'll find the full overall ratings, and you can look through the full ratings on the official website:

Max Verstappen – 96

Fernando Alonso – 92

Carlos Sainz -89

Charles Leclerc -89

Lando Norris – 89

Lewis Hamilton – 89

George Russell – 87

Sergio Perez – 87

Alex Albon – 85

Oscar Piastri – 84

Pierre Gasly – 84

Esteban Ocon – 83

Daniel Ricciardo – 82

Nico Hulkenberg – 82

Valtteri Bottas – 81

Yuki Tsunoda – 81

Kevin Magnussen – 80

Lance Stroll – 80

Zhou Ganyu – 80

Logan Sargent – 70

These ratings are even more important this year because you can bring a real-life F1 racer into Career Mode. If you want to play as Logan Sargent and bring him up the rankings you can. Plus, these ratings will influence F1 24's version of My Team, using them to create your dream racing team. Codemasters doesn't provide an exact timetable for how often these ratings will be updated. Instead, the developers say the ratings will change after "every few races."

As mentioned, the digital-only Champions Edition of F1 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Those players get three days of early access to the racer, which means everyone can hop in on May 28th. Thus far, reviews seem relatively positive, sitting at 83 for the PlayStation 5 version and 75 for PC on Metacritic. Looking through those reviews, it doesn't seem like F1 24 reinvents the wheel but is still doing everything fans of the previous entries love.