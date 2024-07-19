EA Sports FC 24: All Players in FUTTIES Batch 1

EA Sports FC 24 started up Futties in Ultimate Team today, adding all kinds of new content to the game. Of course, there’s a new promo team in packs and plenty of Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Plus, EA FC 24 opened up a second Evolution slot, letting players work on two at once. On top of all that, EA Sports FC 24 has re-released several player cards back into packs, making the celebration of the past year even more exciting. Unfortunately, EA doesn’t always make it easy to see exactly which re-released players are back in packs, so we’ve put together the full list of re-released cards.

All Players in Futties Batch 1 in EA FC 24

Here is every player in Futties Batch 1. EA hasn’t revealed when the first team will leave packs, but it’s safe to assume they’ll be in Ultimate Team until at least July 26th.

Team of the Year Kylian Mbappe – 97 OVR

Future Stars Icon Zinedine Zidane – 96 OVR

Team of the Season Plus Jenna Nighswonger – 95 OVR

TOTS Rafael Leao – 95 OVR

TOTY Lena Oberdorf – 95 OVR

TOTY Icon Ronaldo – 95 OVR

Future Stars Icon Paolo Maldini – 95 OVR

TOTS Plus Angel Di Maria – 94 OVR

TOTS Plus Katharina Naschenweng – 94 OVR

Thunderstruck Icon Ronaldinho – 94 OVR

Thunderstruck Icon Gerd Muller – 94 OVR

TOTS Phil Foden – 94 OVR

TOTS Christian Pulisic – 94 OVR

TOTS Isco – 94 OVR

TOTS Lewis Ferguson – 94 OVR

TOTY Millie Bright – 94 OVR

TOTY Mary Earps – 94 OVR

Live TOTS Wilfried Zaha – 93 OVR

TOTS Plus Sam Coffey – 93 OVR

TOTS Nico Schlotterbeck – 93 OVR

TOTS Joey Veerman – 93 OVR

TOTY Icon Petr Cech – 93 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Lev Yashin – 93 OVR

Fantasy FC Amel Majri – 92 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Ramieres – 92 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Javier Zanetti – 92 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Edwin van der Sar – 92 OVR

FUT Birthday Emilio Butragueno – 92 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Ian Wright – 92 OVR

FUT Centurions Icon Eusebio – 92 OVR

Radioactive Lionel Messi – 92 OVR

TOTS Plus David Hancko – 92 OVR

TOTS Moments Nuno Mendes – 92 OVR

TOTS Moments Mario Balotelli – 92 OVR

TOTY Icon Franck Ribery – 92 OVR

Champions League Road to the Final Pedri – 92 OVR

Winter Wildcards Alexia Putellas – 92 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Yaya Toure – 91 OVR

FC Pro Live Willian – 91 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta – 91 OVR

Future Stars Icon Wayne Rooney – 91 OVR

TOTS Luciano Acosta – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Paulina Krumbiegel – 91 OVR

TOTY Icon Gianfranco Zola – 91 OVR

Champions League RTTF Niklas Sule – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Pedro Porro – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Ian Maatsen – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Yan Cuoto – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Antonio Candreva – 90 OVR

FUT Birthday Mallory Swanson – 90 OVR

Live TOTS Mikel Merino – 90 OVR

Live TOTS Elisabeth Terland – 90 OVR

Thunderstruck Icon Luis Figo – 90 OVR

TOTS Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 90 OVR

TOTY Icon Michael Essien – 90 OVR

UCL RTTK Ousmane Dembele – 90 OVR

Champions League Hero Bixente Lizarazu – 90 OVR

Champions League Hero Diego Milito – 90 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Hierro – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Claudio Marchisio – 89 OVR

FC Versus Fire Marta – 89 OVR

FUT Birthday Jordi Alba – 89 OVR

Live TOTS David Costa – 89 OVR

Thunderstruck Icon Paul Scholes – 89 OVR

Trailblazers Heung Min Son – 89 OVR

Champions League Hero Sonia Bompastor – 89 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon John Barnes – 89 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Michael Owen – 89 OVR

Centurion Marcus Rashford- 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Cyle Larin – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 88 OVR

FUT Centurions Icon Claude Makelele – 88 OVR

Future Stars Michael Olise – 88 OVR

Future Stars Trinity Rodman – 88 OVR

Future Stars Maya Le Tissier – 88 OVR

Future Stars Rico Lewis – 88 OVR

Live TOTS Rafa Mujica – 88 OVR

Live TOTS Mara Alber – 88 OVR

Radioactive Anderson Talisca – 88 OVR

Trailblazers Marquinhos – 88 OVR

Trailblazers Andrew Robertson – 88 OVR

Triple Threat Sakina Karchaoui – 88 OVR

UCL RTTK Lois Openda – 88 OVR

Champions League Hero Jerzy Dudek – 88 OVR

Champions League RTTF Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Przemslaw Frankowski – 87 OVR

FUT Birthday Emil Forsberg – 87 OVR

FUT Centurions Icon Gennaro Gattuso – 87 OVR

Future Stars Tariq Lamptey – 87 OVR

Future Stars Klara Buhl – 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Lukas Klostermann – 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Nabil Fekir – 87 OVR

Winter Wildcards Nordi Mukiele – 87 OVR

Winter Wildcards Denis Zakaria – 87 OVR

Future Stars Jun Endo – 87 OVR

Future Stars Samuele Ricci – 86 OVR



Radioactive Ansu Fati – 86 OVR

Triple Threat Presnel Kimpembe – 86 OVR

Triple Threat Carvajal – 86 OVR

Winter Wildcards Balde – 86 OVR

Winter Wildcards Renato Sanches – 86 OVR

Winter Wildcards Filip Kostic – 86 OVR

Winter Wildcards Sheraldo Becker – 86 OVR

Centurion Ferland Mendy – 85 OVR

Centurion Felipe Anderson – 85 OVR

Centurion Angel Correa – 85 OVR

Centurion Lewis Dunk – 85 OVR

FC Versus Fire Leonardo Spinazzola – 85 OVR

FC Versus Fire Moussa Sissoko – 85 OVR

FC Versus Fire Armand Lauriente – 85 OVR

Radioactive Xherdan Shaquiri – 85 OVR

Radioactive Carlos Vela – 85 OVR

Trailblazers Takefusa Kubo – 85 OVR

Ultimate Dynasties Tim Oberdorf – 85 OVR

Ultimate Dynasties Jordan Larsson – 85 OVR

Ultimate Dynasties Sidi Sane – 85 OVR

Winter Wildcards Eberechi Eze – 85 OVR

Winter Wildcards Georginio Wijnaldum – 85 OVR

Winter Wildcards Jonjo Shelvey – 84 OVR

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.