EA Sports FC 24: All Players in FUTTIES Batch 1

EA Sports FC 24 started up Futties in Ultimate Team today, adding all kinds of new content to the game. Of course, there’s a new promo team in packs and plenty of Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Plus, EA FC 24 opened up a second Evolution slot, letting players work on two at once. On top of all that, EA Sports FC 24 has re-released several player cards back into packs, making the celebration of the past year even more exciting. Unfortunately, EA doesn’t always make it easy to see exactly which re-released players are back in packs, so we’ve put together the full list of re-released cards.
All Players in Futties Batch 1 in EA FC 24
Here is every player in Futties Batch 1. EA hasn’t revealed when the first team will leave packs, but it’s safe to assume they’ll be in Ultimate Team until at least July 26th.
- Team of the Year Kylian Mbappe – 97 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Zinedine Zidane – 96 OVR
- Team of the Season Plus Jenna Nighswonger – 95 OVR
- TOTS Rafael Leao – 95 OVR
- TOTY Lena Oberdorf – 95 OVR
- TOTY Icon Ronaldo – 95 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Paolo Maldini – 95 OVR
- TOTS Plus Angel Di Maria – 94 OVR
- TOTS Plus Katharina Naschenweng – 94 OVR
- Thunderstruck Icon Ronaldinho – 94 OVR
- Thunderstruck Icon Gerd Muller – 94 OVR
- TOTS Phil Foden – 94 OVR
- TOTS Christian Pulisic – 94 OVR
- TOTS Isco – 94 OVR
- TOTS Lewis Ferguson – 94 OVR
- TOTY Millie Bright – 94 OVR
- TOTY Mary Earps – 94 OVR
- Live TOTS Wilfried Zaha – 93 OVR
- TOTS Plus Sam Coffey – 93 OVR
- TOTS Nico Schlotterbeck – 93 OVR
- TOTS Joey Veerman – 93 OVR
- TOTY Icon Petr Cech – 93 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Lev Yashin – 93 OVR
- Fantasy FC Amel Majri – 92 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Ramieres – 92 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Javier Zanetti – 92 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Edwin van der Sar – 92 OVR
- FUT Birthday Emilio Butragueno – 92 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Ian Wright – 92 OVR
- FUT Centurions Icon Eusebio – 92 OVR
- Radioactive Lionel Messi – 92 OVR
- TOTS Plus David Hancko – 92 OVR
- TOTS Moments Nuno Mendes – 92 OVR
- TOTS Moments Mario Balotelli – 92 OVR
- TOTY Icon Franck Ribery – 92 OVR
- Champions League Road to the Final Pedri – 92 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Alexia Putellas – 92 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Yaya Toure – 91 OVR
- FC Pro Live Willian – 91 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta – 91 OVR
- Future Stars Icon Wayne Rooney – 91 OVR
- TOTS Luciano Acosta – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Paulina Krumbiegel – 91 OVR
- TOTY Icon Gianfranco Zola – 91 OVR
- Champions League RTTF Niklas Sule – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Pedro Porro – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Ian Maatsen – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Yan Cuoto – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Antonio Candreva – 90 OVR
- FUT Birthday Mallory Swanson – 90 OVR
- Live TOTS Mikel Merino – 90 OVR
- Live TOTS Elisabeth Terland – 90 OVR
- Thunderstruck Icon Luis Figo – 90 OVR
- TOTS Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 90 OVR
- TOTY Icon Michael Essien – 90 OVR
- UCL RTTK Ousmane Dembele – 90 OVR
- Champions League Hero Bixente Lizarazu – 90 OVR
- Champions League Hero Diego Milito – 90 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Hierro – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Claudio Marchisio – 89 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Marta – 89 OVR
- FUT Birthday Jordi Alba – 89 OVR
- Live TOTS David Costa – 89 OVR
- Thunderstruck Icon Paul Scholes – 89 OVR
- Trailblazers Heung Min Son – 89 OVR
- Champions League Hero Sonia Bompastor – 89 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon John Barnes – 89 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Michael Owen – 89 OVR
- Centurion Marcus Rashford- 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Cyle Larin – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 88 OVR
- FUT Centurions Icon Claude Makelele – 88 OVR
- Future Stars Michael Olise – 88 OVR
- Future Stars Trinity Rodman – 88 OVR
- Future Stars Maya Le Tissier – 88 OVR
- Future Stars Rico Lewis – 88 OVR
- Live TOTS Rafa Mujica – 88 OVR
- Live TOTS Mara Alber – 88 OVR
- Radioactive Anderson Talisca – 88 OVR
- Trailblazers Marquinhos – 88 OVR
- Trailblazers Andrew Robertson – 88 OVR
- Triple Threat Sakina Karchaoui – 88 OVR
- UCL RTTK Lois Openda – 88 OVR
- Champions League Hero Jerzy Dudek – 88 OVR
- Champions League RTTF Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Przemslaw Frankowski – 87 OVR
- FUT Birthday Emil Forsberg – 87 OVR
- FUT Centurions Icon Gennaro Gattuso – 87 OVR
- Future Stars Tariq Lamptey – 87 OVR
- Future Stars Klara Buhl – 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Lukas Klostermann – 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Nabil Fekir – 87 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Nordi Mukiele – 87 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Denis Zakaria – 87 OVR
- Future Stars Jun Endo – 87 OVR
- Future Stars Samuele Ricci – 86 OVR
- Radioactive Ansu Fati – 86 OVR
- Triple Threat Presnel Kimpembe – 86 OVR
- Triple Threat Carvajal – 86 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Balde – 86 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Renato Sanches – 86 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Filip Kostic – 86 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Sheraldo Becker – 86 OVR
- Centurion Ferland Mendy – 85 OVR
- Centurion Felipe Anderson – 85 OVR
- Centurion Angel Correa – 85 OVR
- Centurion Lewis Dunk – 85 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Leonardo Spinazzola – 85 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Moussa Sissoko – 85 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Armand Lauriente – 85 OVR
- Radioactive Xherdan Shaquiri – 85 OVR
- Radioactive Carlos Vela – 85 OVR
- Trailblazers Takefusa Kubo – 85 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasties Tim Oberdorf – 85 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasties Jordan Larsson – 85 OVR
- Ultimate Dynasties Sidi Sane – 85 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Eberechi Eze – 85 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Georginio Wijnaldum – 85 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Jonjo Shelvey – 84 OVR
EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.