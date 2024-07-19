EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES Duo Evolution

On July 19th, developer Electronic Arts kicked off the annual Futties promo in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. As it does every year, Futties brought new player cards to Ultimate Team, in addition to re-releasing old cards from the past year in the game mode. The team also opened up a second Evolution slot letting players work on two Evolutions at once for the first time. Alongside that massive update, EA dropped a new Evolution in EA Sports FC 24. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Futties Duo Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties Duo Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 92

Max Pace: 95

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +3 Overall, +2 Pace, +2 Shooting, +4 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +2 Defending, +4 Physical, the Power Header PlayStyle, and the Pinged Pass and Aerial PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Futties Duo Evolution

Unfortunately, most of the best options for this Evolution are expensive. That said, at this stage of the game, it’s not too tough to come up with Coins, and you might even get lucky and back several high-rated players in packs. Here’s a list of players that won’t break the bank:

Fantasy Hero Ramires – Brazil

Radioactive Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Golazo Icon Marcel Desailly – France

Winter Wildcards Alexia Putellas – Barcelona

Of the four, Messi is the most expensive at just under 200,000 Coins; however, he might be worth it considering how good his dribbling and passing are. We wouldn’t use him as a striker, but he’s a solid attacking midfielder. You could also use Putellas there and not spend nearly as much money. She has that sought-after five-star/five-star skill moves and weak foot combo, making her a wizard in possession.

If you’re looking to go a little more defensive, Desailly is a great option. He plays center back by trade, but can also flex to CDM in a pinch. Ramires will also defend well but will be much better suited in a box-to-box role, helping on both sides of the ball.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties Duo Evolution expires on August 16th.