EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES Countdown Evolution

Last week, developer Electronic Arts soft-started the annual Futties promo in EA Sports FC 24 by adding several players to the season pass in Ultimate Team. However, the event isn’t expected to actually start until later this week after EA Sports FC 24 finishes up the Team of the Tournament promo. That doesn’t mean the team isn’t working to get players hyped for one of the most exciting events on the FUT calendar. Today, EA dropped a new Evolution into Ultimate Team called Futties Countdown. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of this powerful Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties Countdown Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 94

Max Defending: 88

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +5 Overall, +4 Pace, +4 Shooting, +5 Passing, +5 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +5 Physical, the Incisive Pass and Quick Step PlayStyles, and the Trivela PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Futties Countdown Evolution

This Evolution can be used on several high-rated cards to make them even better. The issue is that many of those cards are expensive or expired Squad Building Challenges. If you have the funds to pick up Icons like Jairzinho or Ruud Gullit, you should use them for this Evolution. However, here’s the list of players if you’re working on a budget:

Lionel Messi, FC Miami

Neymar – Al Hilal

Base Icon Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon

Team of the Week Mo Salah – Liverpool

The first two players are normal gold cards, which means you’ll be spending around 40,000 Coins to pick them up on the market. That’s not cheap, but most players can afford that price at this point. We prefer Neymar for his five-star/five-star weak foot and skill moves combo, but there’s something to be said about playing with Messi, especially after Argentina picked up a recent Copa America win.

If you want to spend more Coins but not completely break the bank, Eto’o and Salah are solid options that you can buy for around 130,000 Coins. Eto’o is the pick if you want a pacey striker to get in behind the defense, while Salah is great on the wings or sliding into the middle of the field as a playmaker and sometimes finisher.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties Countdown Evolution expires on August 9th.