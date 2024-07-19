EA Sports FC 24 Unlocks Second Evolution Slot for FUTTIES

EA Sports FC 24 has officially kicked off Futties, its annual celebration of the past year of Ultimate Team. With that promo comes a new team of cards in packs, a re-release of some of the best cards from throughout the year in packs, and all kinds of Objectives and Squad Building Challenges to complete. However, EA Sports FC 24 is the first year we’ve had Evolutions in the game and Electronic Arts is pulling out all the stops to make them feel even more special during Futties. After months of players asking, EA Sports FC 24 has finally opened up a second Evolution slot, meaning you can work on two Evolutions at once.

Anyone who has been keeping up with EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team will know that this is a huge update. Previously, you could only work on a single Evolution at once, making the whole process feel like a slog at times. After all, if there are multiple Evolutions you want to complete, you’ll need to hop into dozens of “extra” games. Often, that meant skipping Evolutions simply because players didn’t have enough time to do it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Opening up a second Evolution slot is a massive boost, but it might be coming to the game too late. The playerbase often dwindles over the summer, taking a break while they wait for the next EA FC to drop. That said, if it proves to be incredibly popular, it’s possible EA might decide to institute it early next year. During our hands-on preview, the team confirmed that EA Sports FC 25 will start with only one Evolution slot open, but also said they plan to add many more Evolutions next year. If it begins to feel like players are overloaded, EA might flip that second slot switch around Team of the Year and not wait until the game cycle is almost over.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Futties will run for the next several weeks, bringing all kinds of new cards to the game. It’ll be one of the last promos before EA Sports FC 25 hits on September 27th, so you’ll want to keep your eye on the game in case EA adds new Objectives or SBCs that give you rewards for FC 25. Speaking of rewards, if you want to grab a few extra goodies for FC 25, preorders for the game are now open.