EA Sports FC 25 Reveals Ultimate Edition Cover

The hype cycle for EA Sports FC 25 has officially started. Today, the team at Electronic Arts has revealed the cover for the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 25, and it features several all-time greats alongside a few current stars. This is only the beginning of EA Sports FC 25‘s reveal as the developers also announced players can expect the “full reveal” on July 17th. That’s great news for fans hoping to see what’s coming next in modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode, but the new cover has certainly put fans in the mood to get excited about what’s coming down the pike.

The Ultimate Edition cover features current stars Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) and Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona). We haven’t seen the standard edition cover, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see those two featured there as well. For now, we have to wait and see what the team has planned with the full reveal on July 17th. Joining the duo on the Ultimate Edition cover are three legends of the sport.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is English superstar David Beckham. Becks isn’t a stranger to EA Sports covers. He was the lead man for FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 back in the late 90s, though he hasn’t featured in the years since despite starring for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy in the years since. Next, is one of the best French midfielders in the sport’s history Zinedine Zidane. He has never been on an EA Sports cover, but that’s not as surprising considering he last played for Real Madrid in 2006. However, Zizou was a star manager for Real Madrid relatively recently, making him a big get.

The final player is the most exciting for EA Sports FC 25 fans. Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired from the sport in 2023. With that in mind, the only way for him to appear in EA FC 25 is as an Icon or Hero, meaning he would be the first new one confirmed for this year’s version of the game. That hasn’t been confirmed by Electronic Arts, but it’s unlikely they’d put him on the cover if he wasn’t in the game.

As mentioned, the full reveal of EA Sports FC 25 hits on July 17th. EA will likely reveal the release date and consoles at that time, though we can safely assume it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.