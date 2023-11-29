EA Sports FC 24 Radioactive: Leaked Players, Start Date

EA Sports FC 24 is coming off one of its biggest promos of the year in Ultimate Team. The Black Friday celebration featured a new team full of big-name players, tons of objectives, and a treasure trove of packs. However, the Ultimate Team won't stop turning anytime soon, and developer Electronic Arts is gearing up to bring players yet another promo team. While this EA Sports FC 24 weekly drop likely won't be as exciting as Black Friday, the Radioactive promo should be a fun one. Thanks to the reliable leakers in the EAFC community, we already know most of what's coming with the Radioactive promo.

EAFC 24 Radioactive Leaked Players

The leaks below mostly come from Fut Sheriff, a leaker who has been on the EA Sports FC scene for several years now. Of course, they have had some misses over the years, but those are few and far between. You'll still want to take the leaks below with a grain of salt, but this is as close to an official announcement as you're going to get. Here are the currently leaked players included in the Radioactive promo:

Radioactive Players

Karim Benzema – Al-Ittihad

Lionel Messi – FC Miami

Sam Kerr – Chelsea

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Ronald Araujo – Barcelona

N'Golo Kante – Al-Ittihad

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Asisat Oshoala – Barcelona

Franck Kessie – Al-Ahli

Wilfried Zaha – Galatasaray

Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Christian Eriksen – Manchester United

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

Noussair Mazraoui – Bayern Munich

Carlos Vela – LAFC

Teemo Pukki – Minnesota United

Xherdan Shaqiri – Chicago Fire

Nani – Adana Demirspor

Tim Weah – Juventus

This list will be updated as more players are added. Be sure to check back over the next few days to see which players have been added to the list. It's also important to remember that the leaks don't always include all of the players in Squad Building Challenges. There may be additional players coming to the promo team who aren't included in the list above.

It's also been leaked that these players will have a special chemistry system. Each player will seemingly get two chemistry for each type. That means each player will immediately get +2 chemistry points for club, league, and nation, making them powerful linking options for your club.

EA Sports FC 24 Radioactive Leaked Start Date

Electronic Arts doesn't often miss a week of promos. With the Black Friday Thunderstruck team leaving packs on December 1, you can expect the Radioactive team to hit that same day. More specifically, the Radioactive players will be in packs on December 1 at noon CT unless something major changes on EA's side. It's also important to note that EA usually likes to hold back a few players for a mini-release on Sundays, so some of the leaked players likely won't be available until December 3. On top of that, SBCs and Objective might drop during the next week which include Radioactive players, so you may be waiting several days until the player you want is available. You just want to keep in mind that if there's a player listed above, it's highly likely they will eventually make it into the game.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.