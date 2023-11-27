EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Marauder Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 is still in the thick of its Black Friday promo, which brought a ton of new players into the game. Developer Electronic Arts is trying to capitalize on that hype by dropping all kinds of new content into Ultimate Team. While the focus is obviously on getting players to spend real-world money, EA Sports FC 24 did get a new Evolution today that everyone can do. The Marauders Evolution lets you take a lower-rated defender and give them a major overall boost while giving them two PlayStyles that traditionally aren't associated with centerbacks. Below, you'll find the requirements to keep in mind while deciding on your player and a rundown of the best players to use the Marauder Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Marauder Evolution Upgrade?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The Marauder Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is a strange one. Thankfully, it's free and relatively easy to do, so you can get it completed in short order. Even if you don't want to make your centerback feel better on the ball, it's probably worth doing for fodder alone. Here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 82

Max Pace: 72

Max Dribbling: 75

Max Defending: 82

Max Physical: 82

Position: CB

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +6 Overall, +8 Pace, +3 Shooting, +12 Dribbling, +6 Physical, +6 Passing, +7 Defending, and the First Touch and Technical PlayStyles.

The Best CBs for the Marauder Evolution

Again, this is a bit of an odd choice from EA. Players generally aren't using their centerbacks to build up the attack, and most of the players who fit the requirements can't flex to the midfield. That said, there are a few players that stand out. Of course, if none of them interest you, just pick an 82 OVR player that fits and bump them up for a free 88 OVR:

Inigo Martinez – Barcelona

Ben White – Arsenal

Diego Carlos – Aston Villa

Samuel Umtiti – Lille

Sandra Castello – Sporting Huelva

Martinez is probably the best option. Not only are you getting a decent option in La Liga but you'll also get a free 88 OVR that you can use in an SBC later. He's not going to make anyone's team who has been playing since launch, but he's a good option for new players while you work your way up.

White is intriguing because he can play out as a wingback. He's probably not fast enough to make most teams, but you can move him over to CB for a solid player. Diego Carlos and Samuel Umtiti are probably the best traditional CB options behind Martinez but again aren't anything to write home about.

Castello is potentially the most interesting option because she can flex up to the center midfield. With the boost, she gets 92 Passing and 86 Dribbling, meaning she'll be able to pull the strings from the back of your midfield. If you can fit her in, she's going to be a solid stop-gap option while you improve your club.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.