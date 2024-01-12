EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Skill Moves Training Evolution Upgrade

On January 12, developer Electronic Arts released Versus Team 2 into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. However, that's not the only thing the team added. There are also a few Evolutions, which let players give a nice boost to one of their low-rated strikers. One of these is the Skill Moves Training Evolution. You can use it to give someone an extra star on the Skill Moves track, while also adding two new PlayStyles. Unfortunately, the Evolution is strict, so it's not open to many players, but below you'll find a quick rundown on the Evo and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Skill Moves Training Evolution?

As mentioned, this Evolution isn't open to many players, making it a tough one to get excited about. However, it is free, so if you can use it in an Evo chain, you can get some utility out of it. You just have to be smart and make a plan. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 90

Max Shooting: 84

Max Dribbling: 85

Position: ST

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max Skill Moves: 3

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +7 Shooting, +4 Passing, +3 Physical, +3 Pace, +3 Dribbling, +1 Skill Moves, and the Power Shot and Chip Shot PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Skill Moves Training Evolution

You'll want to first look through the players you've previously evolved to see if any of them fit the bill. For example, if you've been working on evolving a young striker like Joshua Zirkzee, you can use this Evolution to boost his Skill Moves and set him up for future Evos. If you're starting from scratch, you'll probably want to consider spending some Coins and picking up a Team of the Week player. Otherwise, it's slim pickings. Here's the list:

Goncalo Ramos (TOTW) – PSG

Theo Bair (TOTW) – Motherwell

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Danny Loader (Squad Foundations) – FC Porto

Bair is probably the best option based on pure stats, but he does have a rough nation and league combination. If you can fit him in (and don't mind spending 30,000 Coins to get him off the market), he's a solid player. Otherwise, Ramos is solid enough and could be used for future Evolutions that boost Pace to make him faster.

Nunez is the only Rare Gold option on the list, and that's only because he could become a target for future Evolutions. There are probably better Evos to use on Nunez, but this lets you get him up to four-star Skills. Finally, Loader is available for free if you complete his Squad Foundations. He gets all the way up to 91 Pace and 90 Shooting, making him another good option, especially if you're rocking a Premier League team with several English players.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Skill Moves Training Evolution expires on February 9.