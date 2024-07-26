EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Technical Titan Evolution

On July 26th, developer Electronic Arts dropped Futties Team 2 into EA Sports FC 24‘s Ultimate Team. That means players will have a brand-new promo team and a refreshed list of re-released cards in packs, making it easy to get tons of high-rated cards. Plus, EA Sports FC 24 continues to add new Squad Building Challenges, Objectives, and Evolutions. Simply put, it’s easier than ever to get an incredible squad in EA FC 24. The latest Evolution is the Technical Titan, which lets you give one of those high-rated players a nice boost and a few new PlayStyles. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Technical Titan Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Technical Titan Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Overall: 93

Max Pace: 95

Max Dribbling: 94

Max Physical: 92

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +3 Overall, +2 Pace, +2 Shooting, +3 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +3 Defending, +3 Physical, the Intercept PlayStyle, and the Technical PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Technical Titan Evolution

Because this Evolution lets you use high-rated players, many of the best options are very expensive. If you have a card Thunderstruck Thierry Henry, you should use it there. However, if you want a player that won’t break the bank, we’ve collected a list of players that will run you less than 200,000 Coins:

Icon Mia Hamm – United States

Winter Wildcards Icon Lev Yashin – Russia

GOTG Hero Rui Costa – Serie A

TOTS Moments Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United

Path to Glory Miguel Almiron – Newcastle United

Mia Hamm is the most expensive player on the list at right around 160,000 Coins, but you’re getting a player who is on par with her TOTY Icon who goes for 660,000 Coins at the time of this writing. That’s a big discount for one of the more popular strikers in the game.

If you’re looking for a defensive option, Yashin is a great option. Normally, he plays keeper, but his Winter Wildcard has a position switch to center back. Costa and Almiron are solid creators if you need a string-puller in the middle of your formation, while Mainoo was a free Objective card, making him the only completely free option.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Technical Titan Evolution expires on August 23rd.