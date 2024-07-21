EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES Bronze Glow Up Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is in the thick of its annual Futties promotion in Ultimate Team. That means tons of new players in packs, re-released cards from the year in FUT, and more Objectives and Squad Building Challenges than you can shake a stick at. Plus, with EA Sports FC 24 introducing Evolutions, Electronic Arts has been heavily pushing them during the event. Not only have they opened up a second Evolution slot so players can work on two at once, but they’ve been dropped daily Evos to start the promotion. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Futties Bronze Glow Up Evolution and a list of the best cards to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties Bronze Glow Up Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Overall: 64

Max Pace: 80

Max PlayStyles: 6

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +31 Overall, +18 Pace, +31 Shooting, +32 Passing, +30 Dribbling, +30 Defending, +20 Physical, +10 Balance, +10 Composure, +1 Weak Foot, +2 Skill Moves, the Dead Ball, Quick Step, and Tiki Taka PlayStyles, and the Anticipate, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, and Press Proven PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Futties Bronze Glow Up Evolution

It’s worth noting that many of the best cards for this Evolution are going to be difficult to find on the Transfer Market with how popular this Evo is. That said, you’ll still only need to pay a maximum of 10,000 Coins to get any of them. It’s probably smart to wait a few days for prices to come down, but you aren’t going to spend much. Here is the list:

Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

Jobe Bellingham – Sunderland

Charles Rigon Matos – Midtjylland

Mikayil Faye – Barcelona

Mainoo has been the most popular Bronze card all season for a very good reason. This Evolution gives you a slight upgrade on his free TOTS Objective card, but if you already have that, you might consider going with a different player. The younger Bellingham is a similar kind of do-everything player, though he lacks the top-end pace of Mainoo. Charles is another great shout for a similar type of player, but he doesn’t have the best league links.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, Man City’s Bobb is a solid winger with exceptional pace and dribbling. Finally, Faye gets good league links playing in the top-flight Spanish league and has 93 pace as a center back. His other stats might not match up with other top-end CBs, but that speed means he can keep up with nearly anyone.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties Bronze Glow Up Evolution expires on August 18th.