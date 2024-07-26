EA Sports FC 24 FUTTIES Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

On July 19th, developer Electronic Arts revealed the first Futties team, featuring several top-rated players like Alexia Putellas, Neymar, and Leon Goretzka. Plus, EA Sports FC 24 re-released tons of previous high-rated cards back into packs to celebrate the year in Ultimate Team. Recently, leaks for Futties Team 2 have started to pop up, giving fans a look at the next team coming to packs. Below, you’ll find a full rundown of Futties Team 2 in EA Sports FC 24 and the likely release date for the next promo.

EAFC 24 Futties Team 2 Leaked Players

These leaks come from Fut Sheriff and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. Over the last few years, the accounts have been a reliable source for leaks and haven’t missed the previous few promos. Of course, you’ll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt.

Leaked Futties Team 2 Players

Caroline Hansen – Barcelona

Fridolina Rolfo – Barcelona

Allan Saint-Maximin -Fenerbahce

(Icon) Emiliano Buragueno – Spain (SBC)

Paulo Dybala – Roma (SBC)

(Icon) Pele – Brazil



(Icon) George Best – Northern Irish

(Icon) Eric Cantona – France

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Karim Benzema – Al-Ittihad

(Hero) Abedi Pele – Ligue 1

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

(Icon) Ruud van Nistelrooy – Netherlands

(Hero) Javier Mascherano – La Liga

(Hero) Sonia Bompastor – Ligue 1

Geoffrey Kondogbia – Marsielle

Diego Carlos – Aston Villa

(Hero) Ledley King – Premier League

Of course, that’s only a small selection of players who will likely be included because EA has done a better job than usual of keeping the new team under wraps. However, we’ll probably see several names added to that list when the team drops. EA usually likes to hold back a few players to release in Squad-Building Challenges and Objectives, so don’t be surprised if all of the players listed above aren’t available on day one of the promo. On top of that, EA will likely add a new batch of re-released cards back into packs, giving players an easy way to earn high-rated cards and complete SBCs easily.

EA Sports FC 24 Futties Team 2 Start Date

The Futties Team 2 promo will presumably start on July 26th at 1 p.m. ET. That’s when the Futties Team 1 promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.