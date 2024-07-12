EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for New Nine Evolution

While there are still three more games between the EUROs and Copa America, the developers at Electronic Arts have put together their Team of the Tournament promo team in EA Sports FC 24‘s Ultimate Team. This squad collects all of the best players between the two competitions, giving stand-out players like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, and Kylian Mbappe new boosted cards. However, those player cards are usually very expensive on the Transfer Market, so EA Sports FC 24 also added a new Evolution. The New Nine evolution lets you take an already solid player and turn them into an incredibly powerful striker. Below, you’ll find the full breakdown for the New Nine Evolution and the list of players you should use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 New Nine Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 89

Min Shooting: 80

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position Must Not be: ST

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +5 Overall, +5 Pace, +7 Shooting, +5 Passing, +6 Dribbling, +7 Physical, +10 Heading Accuracy, +1 Skill Moves, the Chip Shot and Trivela PlayStyles, and the Power Shot and Press Proven PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the New Nine Evolution

The max overall for this Evolution is 90, which means you can use relatively high-rated players. Because of that, many of the top options are expensive, though there are a few players to use if you’re working on a budget. If you have previous SBC players like Future Stars Claudia Pina or Centurions Martin Odegaard, you should use them. However, here’s the list of players if you’re working on a budget:

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Caroline Hansen – Barcelona

Future Stars Harvey Elliot

Neymar – Al Hilal

As you can see, there are several solid players you can use that are normal Gold Rare cards. For our money, Neymar is probably the best of those three, given his five-star/five-star skill moves and weak foot combo. Plus, he has maxed-out dribbling and solid stats in every other area that matters for an attacker. Meanwhile, Hansen and Salah will be better in front of the net, they just lack that extra sauce on the ball.

Finally, we like Elliot quite a bit if you want someone who has a good mix of everyone. None of his stats top the other three players, but his mix makes him a great middle option. However, he might end up being the most expensive of the four, making him less attractive.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The New Nine Evolution expires on August 9th.