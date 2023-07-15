EA Sports FC 24 Adds Long-Awaited Feature FIFA Didn’t Have

EA Sports FC 24 has added a long-awaited feature that previous FIFA games did not have. For those that are out of the loop, EA Sports FC 24 is essentially FIFA 24. This is EA’s FIFA series without the FIFA branding. If you know FIFA, you’ll know that from each yearly installment to each yearly installment not much changes. And it looks and sounds like EA Sports FC 24 is going to continue this trend. However, this is at least one notable change for anyone who plays the Clubs mode.

More specifically, EA has relayed word that players will — as they put in their words, “finally” — be able to share a club with same-gen cross-play. This is something players have been asking for, and it’s finally coming. According to EA, this also unlocks unified leaderboards.

Here are the exact words straight from EA: “In EA Sports FC 24, friends can finally share a club with same-gen cross-play. This also unlocks unified leaderboards so that players from different consoles can compete against one another for global placement.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to release worldwide on September 29 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it does release, it will cost $69.99, and right now this will be the only avenue to play the game as there’s no word of it coming to any subscription services.

“EA Sports FC 24 is a new era for The World’s Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and over 30 leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite Engine, plus new graphic settings that unlock vivid and optimized visuals on PC.”

