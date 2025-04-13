Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals Mega Feraligatr (And Fans Hate It)

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak is making the rounds, and if it is real, it provides Pokemon fans with their first look at the Mega Evolution of Feraligatr. To this end, Pokemon fans are hoping it is fake because it is not the most inspired design out of Game Freak. As for whether the leak is fake or not, we currently don’t know, but in the age of AI all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Those that haven’t seen the potential Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Feraligatr leak can see it via the X post below, courtesy of Centro Leaks. With Mega Evolution, Pokemon fans have come to expect to something bold and more creative than what this Mega Feraligatr design offers, hence why the replies to the Centro Leaks post are almost universally negative.

“That’s really the best the designers could come up with?,” reads one of these replies. “If this and Mega Starmie are real, then we can expect the rest of the new Megas to be just as underwhelming and lazy,” reads another reply.

“Please don’t buy this game and let’s boycott Nintendo,” reads a third reply. “Just look at the Mega Evolutions in the XY games and in this game too, just because Pokemon fans buy everything — they didn’t even bother to make any effort.”

Again, there is no guarantee this leak is real, which is important to keep in mind when reacting to the design. That said, it is making the rounds, and Pokemon fans are starting to get worried about the other new Mega Evolutions that have not been revealed yet.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo have commented on this potential Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak and the speculation it has created among Pokemon fans. We don’t expect this to change as none of them typically comment on leaks or speculation, but if any of them do we will update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is scheduled to release sometime later this year via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2