EA Sports FC 24 Player Discovers Secret Trick That Makes Defense OP

EA Sports FC 24, just like its predecessor FIFA 23, has a multitude of problems and shortcomings, partially because it's the same game with only a few tweaks and additions here and there. Over the last few years, one of the worst parts of FIFA has been defending. EA Sports FC 24 is no exception. Not only does it feel terrible from a gameplay perspective, but it's frustrating and broken and rather than rely on mechanics and skills, it usually distills down to exploiting cheap tricks. To this end, one of the first cheap tricks has been discovered. The end result is a far more effective defense.

Taking to the EA Sports FC Reddit page, one user revealed a trick they discovered that transformed their defense. The good news for those struggling not shipping five goals a game is that it's easy to replicate. All you need to do is set your defensive depth to 71 and you will see instant results in your AI defending.

"When you set your defensive depth to 71 or higher, with 71 being the switching point, your team AI starts to press and track runs on defense, as opposed to just passively letting the other team progress through you," reads the post. "The significant thing about this is there is no appreciable loss of stamina at least for the first half."

The post continues: "Again, this does not affect your stamina. Your players will lose the same stamina at 50 depth as at 71 depth. This is key. If you use Press after Possession Loss, you will see your team start to get knackered after 45 minutes. At 71 depth, it's a constant press and cutting of angles, for no cost. You'll start to feel the effects of stamina loss around 70-75 minutes, but so does the other team. And you can sub 5 players, so thats could be your entire back line and a CDM, or two CBs and two CDMS, etc. I've been trying to figure out how teams have such better AI than me, and this is what it is. It's been working for me for the most part. Some players are good enough to get around the press, but it requires having people who can cross the width of the field to do so, and not every player can. For everyone else, it feels like I'm cheating."

According to everyone in the comments, this does indeed work, and we've found the same in our experimentation as well. It doesn't fix defending in the game, but it improves it. Best yet, it works with "Balanced" defending.