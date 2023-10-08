EA Sports FC 24: How to Complete Icon David Beckham SBC

EA Sports FC 24 made big changes to how Icons work in this year's iteration. In the past, each Icon had several different versions available all at once, leading to a strange situation, especially early on in the Ultimate Team cycle, where players would get Icons that were immediately underpowered. In EA Sports FC 24, Icons only have one version at launch (more will come later with promo teams), and on October 18, we got our first Icon Squad Building Challenge. It's none other than English superstar David Beckham, who is enjoying something of a resurgence lately with his new Netflix documentary. Here's how to complete the SBC.

EA Sports FC 24 Icon David Beckham SBC Solutions

(Photo: EA Sports)

In total, there are ten different SBC segments you'll need to complete to add 88 OVR Icon David Beckham to your club. The SBC will cost you just north of 400,000 Coins to complete from scratch, but you'll want to use all of the untradeable cards EA FC has been giving you all season to bring that price down considerably. It's tough to say if Beckham is worth it at this point because he's not going to be completely game-changing. That said, with his seven playstyles (mostly related to passing), he'll make a quality distributing midfielder for most. Below, you'll find solutions for the final seven SBC segments. The first two simply require you to plug in Bronze and Silver players respectively, so just use players from your club to finish them quickly. Then, On A Loan just wants 11 Gold players, making it exceptionally easy to finish using players from your club. Here's the final seven segments:

Galacticos

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Gabriel (84 OVR)

CM Claudia Zornoza (79 OVR)

CM Stanislav Lobotka (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CAM Catarina Macario (84 OVR)

GK Chiamaka Nnadozie (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

Top-notch

ST TOTW Alassane Plea (81 OVR)

CB Gabriel (84 OVR)

CAM Caroline Weir (84 OVR)

CAM Linda Dallmann (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

CB Amanda Ilestedt (84 OVR)

GK Chiamaka Nnadozie (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

CM Thiago (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

The Class of '92

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

CAM Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CAM Fran Kirby (84 OVR)

CAM Catarina Macario (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Doulibaly (84 OVR)

CB Lisandro Martinez (84 OVR)

CM Sara Dabritz (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

Free Kick King

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

CDM Georgia Stanway (84 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

CM Sara Dabritz (84 OVR)

League Finesse

CM Thiago (84 OVR)

CAM Fran Kirby (84 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Nikolas Sule (84 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

CB Marta Torrejon (84 OVR)

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

League Legend

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

GK Chiamaka Nnadozie (84 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

RB Marta Torrejon (84 OVR)

ST Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

GK Christiane Endler (88 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

GK Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Rodri (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

ST Ada Hegerberg (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

ST Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

CAM Fran Kirby (84 OVR)

The Icon David Beckham SBC will expire on December 9, giving you plenty of time to complete it without breaking the bank. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.