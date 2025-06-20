EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Gloves to Goals Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 is rolling into the second week of Shapeshifters in Ultimate Team, which means tons of new top-rated players in packs. The developers have also done something new, giving everyone two iconic players with the option to upgrade them further via an Evolution. However, you can only pick one to upgrade, so you’ll want to make the correct choice since you’re spending quite a bit of money on this one. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Gloves to Goals Evolution and our pick for the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Gloves to Goals Evolution Explained

This Evolution will run you 1,000 FC Points or 400,000 Coins. That’s expensive, but you’re getting a 98-rated player back. That’ll be a player who can stay in your lineup through the rest of the game. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 94

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn +4 Overall, +5 Pace, +6 Shooting, +5 Passing, +3 Agility, +3 Jumping, +4 Penalties, +4 Short Passing, +3 Sprint Speed, +3 Strength, +2 Skills, and the Aerial and Finesse Shot PlayStyles+.

Best Players for Glove to Goals Evolution

Unlike most Evolutions in EA Sports FC 25, there are only two choices for this one. You can either upgrade Petr Cech or Lev Yashin. For the most part, these players are going to be similar, but there are a few important differences to note.

The first change between the two comes in passing. Yashin has nearly perfect passing stats across the board, while Cech will let you down with low free kick accuracy. That said, Cech is a bit faster, gaining a one-point edge in acceleration. Plus, he has three points on Yashin in balance, an important stat for making players feel good with the ball at their feet.

However, the biggest difference between the two, and the factor that forced our choice, is height. Yashin is a sizeable, 6’2 player, making him a great target for crosses into the box and an intimidating presence in the midfield. Cech has three inches on the Russian, coming at 6’5. That height difference led us to pick Cech for this Evolution, giving us another massive target for set pieces.

The Gloves to Goals Evolution expires on July 4th. At that point, we’ll presumably move on to the next promo in Ultimate Team after Shapeshifters’ third week. EA hasn’t confirmed that Shapeshifters is ending after three weeks, but is hinting in other Evolutions and Objectives that Futties is launching in July. We’ll have to wait for official confirmation.

On top of that, we’re seemingly only weeks away from the reveal of EA Sports FC 26. The release date has reportedly leaked recently, so it’s only a matter of time before Electronic Arts gives fans the full breakdown of this year’s game.