EA Sports FC 26 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The most recent rendition of EA Sports’ popular football simulation game came out in September 2024. While EA Sports FC 25 has received regular content updates to keep things interesting, gamers are ready for news about the next game. EA hasn’t yet confirmed the release date for EA Sports FC 26, but a new rumor could narrow in on when the latest football simulator comes out. And given the general pattern for previous titles, it’s pretty likely this rumored release date will at least be close, if not spot on.

This new intel comes from @futlatestinfo on X, a relatively reliable source for all things EA Sports FC, including leaks and intel. According to FUT Latest, EA Sports FC 26 will release worldwide on September 26th, 2025. Given that the new FC installment from EA tends to arrive in September, this release date rumor certainly looks likely.

LATEST 💣 EA Sports FC 26 is set to be released worldwide September 26th, 2025.



Ultimate Edition bonuses should be very similar to last year! 💰 pic.twitter.com/KqueJjSAbw — FUT Latest (@futlatestinfo) June 5, 2025

However, if this latest rumor proves true, it will be a bit of a disappointment. Earlier this year, rumors began circulating that EA Sports FC 26 could release a full month earlier than usual. At that time, leakers were targeting an August release date for the new installment, which would be a pleasant surprise. As EA still hasn’t revealed the actual release date, an early release is still possible, but looking less likely as we head into summer with no news from EA.

What We Know About EA Sports FC 26 So Far

Indeed, EA has said fairly little about the next installment in the EA Sports FC series. While many fans hoped for some more official news to arrive in May, EA still hasn’t unveiled much of anything about EA Sports FC 26. That means gamers have largely relied on leaks to get news about what the next game will look like. And plenty of leaks have emerged, offering potential insight into the release date, gameplay modes, and more.

Most recently, we learned that the popular Mexican football league, Liga MX, could be returning to the game in its 2026 installment. The team hasn’t been seen in the game for many years, as Liga MX had an exclusive deal with eFootball. But new intel suggests the league could return to the EA Sports series this year.

EA sports fans are ready for a new FC game

Other rumors suggest we could see a new game mode for the FC 26 Ultimate Team. If true, this rumor could suggest that we’ll see Tournaments return to the game this year. The leaker isn’t the most reliable source, but many fans are hoping this alleged info proves true.

EA recently shared pre-order info for another of its EA Sports titles, EA Sports College Football 26. Hopefully, that means the developer will be ready to share real, concrete info about EA Sports FC 26 in the near future. Until then, we’ve got rumors and whispers to rely on, including this latest intel about the game releasing on September 26th, 2025.

Are you disappointed that this new leak points to a more standard release date for the next EA Sports FC game? Let us know in the comments below!