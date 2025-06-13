EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Shapeshifter Strike Force Evolution

The Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team is finally finished in EA Sports FC 25. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean the new content will stop anytime soon. The developers kicked off the new Shapeshifters promo today, which brings tons of new cards to FC 25. These aren’t normal cards either. Shapeshifters completely change how the cards play, making for all-new lineup combinations. However, many of these cards can be very expensive, so EA has dropped a few new, slightly less expensive Evolutions. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Kun’s Legacy Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Shapeshifter Strike Force Evolution Explained

This Evolution will run you 1,000 FC Points or 500,000 Coins. That’s expensive, but keep in mind this is one of the most powerful Evolutions. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 94

Max Shooting: 93

Max PlayStyles: 10

Position: ST

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +8 Overall, +4 Pace, +6 Shooting, +5 Passing, +5 Dribbling, +4 Physical, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, the Trickster, Relentless, Rapid, and Power Shot PlayStyles, the Incisive Pass, Finesse Shot, Aerial, and Quick Step PlayStyles+, and the Advanced Forward++, False 9++, Poacher++, and Target Forward++ player roles.

Best Players for Shapeshifter Strike Force Evolution

The issue with this Evolution is that it’s incredibly expensive. Plus, the best players to use in it will cost you a ton on the transfer market. We’d suggest looking through your club for top players, but here are our picks for the Shapeshifter Strike Force Evolution that won’t break the bank too much:

Immortals Icon Thierry Henry (92 version) – France

FUT Birthday Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

Future Stars Endrick – Real Madrid

Team of the Season Highlights Marcus Thuram – Inter Milan

Team of the Week Lionel Messi (90 version) – Inter Miami

The Shapeshifter Strike Force Evolution expires on June 27th. At that point, we’ll be in the third week of the Shapeshifter promo, so we can probably expect a few more massive Evolutions like this one.

On top of that, we’re seemingly only weeks away from the reveal of EA Sports FC 26. The release date has reportedly leaked recently, so it’s only a matter of time before Electronic Arts gives fans the full breakdown of this year’s game.