EA Sports FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 spent several weeks celebrating the previous season in soccer with the Team of the Season promo, but last week, the developers moved on to the fan-favorite summer Shapeshifters promo. The first week included several massive players like Diego Maradona, Harry Kane, and Vincent Kompany. Fortunately for fans of the event, it’s rolling on for a second week soon. Here’s a full breakdown of the leaked players for Shapeshifters Team 2 and when the promo launches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFA Trading Romania. The accounts have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently proven to be a reliable source of info.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Shapeshifters Team 2 Players

Icon Johan Cruyff – Netherlands

Icon Ronaldinho – Brazil

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Rodri – Manchester United

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also important to note what the Shapeshifters promo is based on. Most of the players above will be playing a position they don’t play in real life. Some might have other changes, but the gimmick is that the players will “shapeshift” into something completely different from what fans are used to.

For example, the leaks claim Rodri will play center back. In real life, he’s a midfielder who can play all over the pitch. Meanwhile, Cruyff will supposedly flex out to winger instead of his natural position as a center forward or attacking midfielder. Everyone’s stats will be adjusted to fit the position, meaning Cruyff’s pace will likely get a substantial boost.

When Does Shapeshifters Team 2 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Shapeshifters Team 2 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on June 20th at 1:00 PM ET. We know at least one more week of Shapeshifters is coming next week because of in-game objectives.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into July by the time the Shapeshifters promo ends, which means we’ll likely be hearing about EA Sports FC 26. It’ll be interesting to see if EA starts to implement rewards in this year’s version at that point or waits until later in the game cycle.