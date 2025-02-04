FC 25 Title Update #9 Released With Patch Notes

EA Sports FC 25 has today released Title Update #9 across all platforms and in the process has brought about some big changes to the soccer sim. Only a few weeks back, EA Sports let loose its major mid-season update for FC 25 that represented one of the game’s biggest overhauls to date. Now, in the wake of that update taking hold, a subsequent patch has gone live, but it hasn’t made as many tweaks as before.

Downloadable right now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Title Update #9 for FC 25 improves the game in a couple of key ways. EA has notably squashed a couple of lingering bugs that have been present in FC 25 while also making some smaller alterations that extend across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and general gameplay. EA notes that none of these changes with Title Update #9 will alter the current balance of FC 25, though, which means that players don’t have to expect any drastic shifts.

To see everything that has been adjusted with this new FC 25 update, the full patch notes courtesy of EA can be found below.

Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added the ability to search by OVR ranges in Club, SBCs, Rush, and Evolutions.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Updated Simulation mode slider presets to better pair them with tuning changes from the previous Title Update.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have sometimes occurred during throw-ins.

Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

Some Rush rewards did not display correctly, this was a visual issue only.

Career Mode

Made the following change:

Added the ability to set Board Strictness in Live Starting Points.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when simulating a match.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues: