EA Sports FC 26 Finally Adds Much-Requested Ultimate Team Feature

EA Sports FC 26 had its big Ultimate Team reveal recently, giving players their first look at new and returning features. While the return of Tournaments and the overhauls for Rivals and Champs are certainly exciting, the biggest addition might be the changes Electronic Arts is making to disconnects in online play. After years of players begging for EA Sports FC 26 to address players leaving games, the developers have finally given everyone the change they want, which should make competitive online modes much better.

In FC 26, if you are winning or in a draw with a player and they leave the game, you’ll be given a win. Whether it’s an accidental disconnect or a dashboard quit, you will earn the win no matter what your opponent does. That is a huge change from previous EA FC games, and should make it much less annoying when players try to dip out of games to avoid a loss.

It’s important to note that there is a limit to how often you can benefit from this feature. EA isn’t ready to share the exact number of times you can win a game like this each day, but there will be a limit. That makes some sense. This is a complex issue that is almost impossible to solve, given how many different things can happen during a match. Thankfully, EA is listening to its playerbase, which hopefully means the developers will continue to adjust the feature as we move through the FC 26 game cycle and beyond.

On top of the disconnect changes, Rush players will be happy to know that the team is working to implement some fixes there. Players who consistently leave Rush matches early will now be given matchmaking delays. That’s not going to fix everything, but it’s another good step from EA Sports to iron out some of the many issues that plague EA FC’s online modes.

Image courtesy of EA Sports

Those changes are only the tip of the iceberg for changes coming to Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 26. As mentioned, Tournaments are making their big comeback, giving players an easy way to hop into knock-out competitions and earn rewards. Players who want less of a cutthroat version of the mode can dive into Gauntlets, which don’t have player elimination.

EA FC 26 is also introducing a few major changes to Evolutions. Finally, goalkeepers can be Evolved, and EA Sports is bringing repeatable Evos to the mix, giving you even more team-building flexibility. Plus, you’ll now be able to choose which cosmetics change when starting a new Evolution, meaning you won’t lose your preferred look when upgrading a card.

We don’t have to wait too much longer to check all of this out for ourselves. EA Sports FC 26 launches on September 26th for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you can jump in seven days early and start playing on September 19th, though that will cost you an extra $40.