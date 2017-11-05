EA Sports UFC 3 Gets First Beta Details, Ultimate Team Mode

Just a few days ago, we posted first details about EA Sports‘ return to the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship with EA Sports UFC 3, which is set to make its debut next year. Today, the publisher went the extra mile and posted first information on the beta, which will kick off later this month.

The beta will begin on November 27th for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and you can sign up for them free at charge here. You’ll be able to fight your way through a number of modes in the beta, all the way through December 1st – more than enough time to put it through its paces.

What’s more, EA Sports has also revealed that there will be an Ultimate Team mode, and you’ll be able to give it a look in the beta.

In fact, here’s all the stuff you’ll be able to access in just a few weeks:

Quick Fight and Fight Now Classic

Jump into Quick Fight and Fight Now Classic to experience the revolutionary new Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech. RPM is a revolutionary EA SPORTS animation technology that sets a new bar for motion and responsiveness in the best-looking, and now the best-feeling, EA SPORTS UFC game ever. Players can now slip and strike in full motion to execute dangerous counterattacks, adding new levels of strategy and competition to every fight.

UFC Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team in EA SPORTS UFC 3 introduces more personalization, strategy, and collectibles. For the first time, combine your customized create-a-fighter with real life UFC fighters like Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, and Demetrious Johnson to build your UFC Ultimate Team.

All-new Fighter Chemistry allows you to chase and pair specific moves that grant boosts to your fighter for a strategic advantage. New Ultimate Team Solo Challenges feature dynamically-updated single-player gameplay challenges that unlock in-game rewards, while new Ultimate Team Sets allow you to collect thematic items and trade them in for items of higher value. It’s all packaged in a more streamlined experience, with redesigned pack openings and visuals that make it easier than ever to build your very own Ultimate Team.

Practice Mode

Experience the all-new Practice Mode AI recording in UFC 3. The Practice Mode AI recording lets you input an action sequence that the CPU opponent will playback for you, allowing you to practice your offense and defense against specific combinations and behaviors.

EA Sports UFC 2 will release on February 2, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.