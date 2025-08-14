EA Selling 3 Star Wars Games for 75% Off

There are few entertainment franchises that have seen as many video games as Star Wars. For decades now, players have had no shortage of opportunities to visit a galaxy far, far away across a whole bunch of different platforms. Unfortunately, it can be a little tough to keep up, especially if you’re paying full price. EA in particular has done quite a bit with the franchise over the last few years, and if you missed any of the publisher’s Star Wars games, there’s a chance to rectify that with a new discount on the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle.

The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle contains Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition. That bundle normally costs $89.99, but PlayStation Store users can find it right now for just $22.49, which is a savings of 75%. The deal will run through August 28th at 2:59 a.m. ET. Unfortunately, the bundle remains full price on both Steam and Xbox, as of this writing.

Are These Star Wars Games Worth Buying?

The problem with game bundles is that they can often be a mixed bag. The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle is no exception, as buyers might not love all of the contents. Of the three games included, Star Wars: Squadrons launched to mostly mixed reviews. The aerial dogfight game is on the shorter side, and can be wrapped in about eight hours. That shorter length is easier to overlook when you have a bundle like this, though. Star Wars fans might be more willing to overlook the lack of content when you’re getting two other games for less than $23 total.

Squadrons might leave a bit to be desired, but the other two games are a lot more well-regarded. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first entry of EA’s single-player trilogy, which focuses on protagonist Cal Kestis. It’s probably going to be a bit of a wait to find out how Cal’s story comes to an end, but the first two games have become fan favorites. Star Wars Battlefront II has also earned a passionate following. The game launched in a pretty bad state in 2017, with microtransactions that caused a lot of controversy. However, EA managed to turn perception around over the years. Not only has Battlefront II earned a passionate following, but the game saw a huge player increase just this year following the release of Andor Season 2.

Other Star Wars Deals to Check Out

The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle is the only good Star Wars deal on PlayStation right now, but if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, there’s a big discount to be found on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game is currently 80% off on the Switch eShop, knocking it down to just $11.99. I was a pretty big fan of the game when it launched back in 2022, and enjoyed the opportunity to play through all nine entries in the Skywalker Saga. The discount will run through September 4th at 2:59 a.m. ET.

