Star Wars: Squadrons: Here's How Long It Takes to Beat the Game

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release tomorrow, and fans that are still on the fence now have a better idea of how long the game's single-player campaign will take to complete: the title can be wrapped up in approximately eight hours. While that isn't the longest campaign in the world, it makes a bit of sense, given the game's $39.99 price point. That makes Squadrons about $20 less than the average video game, so players shouldn't be too surprised about the shorter experience. It remains to be seen whether or not Star Wars fans will find that length to be worth that asking price, but they'll be able to decide for themselves very soon!

For the uninitiated, Star Wars: Squadrons is a new game published by EA and developed by Motive Studios. Taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi, the title puts players in the role of a pilot for the New Republic, or for the Empire. During the campaign, players switch between the two sides. An aerial dogfighting game, Squadrons puts players in the cockpit of eight different vehicles (four from each faction). Players will have the ability to customize the exterior of those ships through cosmetics unlocked during the campaign, as the game features no microtransactions. Whether on console or on PC, players will also be able to control the game with a traditional controller, or with a HOTAS controller option.

The length of time that a game takes to complete can often prove controversial. Some believe that the average length of a video game is too long, while others feel that games should be longer, given the investment. There is no clear answer, but as development costs continue to increase, it's something that the industry continues to consider. It should be noted that the game's eight-hour length will vary for some players. Star Wars fans that are interested in Squadrons should keep in mind that the game's Dogfight and Fleet Battles multiplayer modes will also extend the game's longevity.

Star Wars: Squadrons will release October 2nd on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Squadrons? What do you think of the game's length? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!