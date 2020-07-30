EA Hints at Possible Acquisition of WB Games

By Tyler Fischer

EA has hinted at a possible acquisition of WB Games, which is reportedly up for sale. With an acquisition of WB Games, EA could inherit prominent studios like NetherRealm Studios, Rocksteady, TT Games, and Warner Bros. Montreal. It would also mean it would gobble up valuable IP like Mortal Kombat, plus presumably licensing rights to LEGO, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Batman, and many more. Whether this acquisition will happen or not, who knows. It's reported that Activision, Take-Two Interactive, and Microsoft are also interested, but EA certainly has the money to pull off what will likely be a $2 to $4 billion acquisition.

The subtle hint at the acquisition came during EA's investor call today, where EA revealed "it's more interested than ever" in just not acquiring studios, but the best studios. The comment came from EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, who responded to a question about future acquisitions, including acquisitions involving "big assets." Unfortunately, this is all Jorgensen reveals, but it was enough to catch the attention of the industry and fans of it.

As you would expect, many fans of WB Games and the games they make aren't too excited about the prospect of EA gobbling up the division of Warner Bros.:

0comments

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who would you like to see acquire WB Games?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of