AT&T Reportedly Looking to Sell Warner Bros' Gaming Division; EA, Activision, and More Interested

AT&T is reportedly looking to sell Warner Bros' gaming division, with companies like EA, Activision, and Take-Two Interactive all interested in possibly striking a $4 billion deal. The report comes way of CNBC, which cites multiple sources, and claims that the multinational conglomerate holding company is looking at divesting assets to service a debt nearing $200 billion. If a deal goes through, Batman, LEGO, Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and more games could soon have a new home.

CNBC's sources are not disclosed in order to protect their identity, and the outlet notes that a deal is not assured or imminent, but there is interest from the aforementioned parties, and soon more could look to splash some cash to acquire some of the biggest game developers in the industry and some of the most coveted IP. However, it sounds like AT&T is interested in a deal that involves commercial licensing -- similar to what EA has with Disney for Star Wars -- this way it can continue to get revenue from its IP after the sale.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. That said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the report comes way of a reputable source, nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change. Further, even if talks about a sale are happening, it doesn't mean anything will come from these talks.

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned parties have issued an official statement or comment on the report. However, we have independently reached out to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment directly for comment. The post will be updated if any new information is shared.

