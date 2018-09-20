‘Earth Defense Force 5’ Squashing Bugs In Time For the Holidays

Fans of the Earth Defense Force series have been wondering when we would be getting another round of bug-killing, alien-destroying, robot-trashing goodness. Fortunately, D3Publisher has provided us with good news, as Earth Defense Force 5 is ready to bring on the chaos just in time for Christmas!

The publisher has announced today that the game will be available for PlayStation 4 via digital download starting on December 11. With it, they’ll experience a number of formidable new challenges, including deadly enemies to take on and weapons to unlock!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will be available in two editions. The standard edition is $59.99 and included just the general game. But those that are true bug-squashing devotees can invest in the Deluxe Edition for $89.99 and get the following goodies alongside their game:

A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 1: Earth Defense Force 5 PlayStation 4 theme

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 2: Decoy Launcher [Pale Wing]

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 3: Star Burst

12 variations of additional weapons and support arms that will boost the power of each of the ground troops

Two mission packs – Available post launch contains:

Additional Mission #1: Extra Challenge

Additional Mission #2: Super Challenge

What’s more, if you manage to pre-order the game before its release in a few months, you’ll also score some bonus goodies, including a new weapon that will take down enemies with ease, along with other stuff. It’s detailed below:

Pure Decoy Launcher 16 variations set – A special decoy which will dance and sing in the battlefield.

Volcanic Cracker – You can get the Wing Diver weapon and start using it from the beginning and you may only receive this weapon by pre-ordering the game.

Powered Exoskeleton Nix: Gold Coat – A commander machine shining with gold which boarding is admitted only by an early recruit.

This is merely the beginning, as D3Publisher currently has plans to bring Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain to the PlayStation 4 as well, set to release sometime next year. We’ll let you know when release details are available.

In the meantime, watch the action-packed trailer above and prepare for an EDF Christmas. (That’s where you stand around the Christmas tree and yell, “EDF! EDF! EDF!” and then eat cookies or something.)