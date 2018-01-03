Earthbound Inspired Cookbook Lets You Reminisce In The Most Delicious Way Possible

World of Warcraft has its own cookbook, why not Earthbound? If you’re looking to reminisce on this SNES classic, and what a tasty way to do just that, then we’ve got just the thing!

Mother’s Cookbook is an inspired cookbook that takes that pixelated love to an all new, and delicious, level. The project itself is live on Kickstarter, and has already tripled the amount of pledges needed to make it a reality. With only 7 days more to go, it’s not too late to pledge your own support for a chance to grab some extra loot as a thank you!

As far as the cookbook goes, this is what the creator had to say about the project:

You might be unfamiliar with the quirky charm of the cult classic game EarthBound. Originally released on the SNES in 1995, EarthBound (or MOTHER 2 as it is known in Japan) is a role-playing game (RPG) designed by Shigesato Itoi and developed by APE Inc. The game stood out among the thriving role-playing game market due to it’s unique setting. While games like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest were bringing the genre over to the US with fantasy medieval settings, EarthBound put the RPG style of gameplay in a modern time period. The game is set idyllic, yet satirical, version of America. Gone are the dragons and magic potions of classical fantasy games. In their place are angry ducks, hippies, and “All-American Foods” like cheeseburgers and pizza.

EarthBound is a heartwarming and strange game that is impossible not to fall in love with. It’s a cult classic filled to the brim with memorable characters, constant pop culture references, and an overwhelming sense of charm. The wacky and sometimes outlandish food in the game struck a chord with many of its fans, us included. Who can forget Trout Yogurt?

You can learn more, and pledge, here at the official Kickstarter page. You can also check out a new video talking to the chef, while seeing even more delicious treats that the latest book has to offer!