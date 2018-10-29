eBay Bundle Offers ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider,’ ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ For Great Price

If you’ve been waiting to pick up two of this year’s finest games in one shot for your Xbox One, eBay just might have what you’re looking for.

An auction currently being run by a company named Antonline will let you snag physical versions of both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Red Dead Redemption II for the low price of $69.99. And what’s more, shipping is free, so you don’t have to worry about paying anything extra.

So far, over 200 of the bundles have been sold; and the seller has noted that there are “limited quantities available.” That said, you’ve still got time to take part and put in your order for the games.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider came out back in September of this year and was a big hit with fans, returning Lara to familiar territory as she attempts to fight off an apocalyptic scenario brought on by the removal of a sacred relic.

When she reviewed it a month or so ago, our own Liana Ruppert noted that it’s best if you go into Shadow of the Tomb Raider with the first two adventures in mind. “I would recommend those interested in this title play the first two first – it would make her evolution that much more impactful, though the game did do a wonderful job at recapping her journey and the developers told me earlier this year that it’s not absolutely imperative to have played Shadow’s predecessors. Though they said it wasn’t mandatory, I couldn’t imagine playing this without prior knowledge of the overall framework, this is an incredible journey for this character with so many details hidden away in the narrative that add up to a much larger picture.”

As for Red Dead Redemption 2, I reviewed it last week and gave it a glowing score, saying, “Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much. Ride high in the saddle, Rockstar. Once again, you’ve earned it.”

So if you want two of this year’s most compelling games for a solid price, head on over to this link now. Hurry!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is also available for PlayStation 4 and PC, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is also available for PlayStation 4.

