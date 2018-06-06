Today’s Massive 20% Off eBay Father’s Day Sale is a No-Brainer for Gamers

eBay is running another sitewide 20% sale for Father’s Day, and just about everything that they sell is fair game. That having been said, these massive eBay sales are a golden opportunity for gamers to grab items from their wish lists – including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Here’s what you need to know: the sale begins at 10am EST and runs until 10pm EST today, June 6th only. All you need to do is put over $50 worth of stuff in your cart and use the code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout. The max savings is capped at $100. Again, the sale is good for just about everything that eBay sells (see exclusions) but we’ve added a few links that gamers might be interested in below. You’ll want to jump on these as soon as possible during the sale window because sell outs are pretty much guaranteed.

• Nintendo Switch Console

• PlayStation 4 Pro Console

• Xbox One X

• PlayStation Plus Memberships

• Xbox Live Gold Memberships

• Graphics Cards

• All Gaming

• 4K Televisions

If you’re in the market for Xbox gear, keep in mind that Microsoft is kicking off a big E3 Xbox sale starting tomorrow June 7th. You can read more about what will be up for grabs in the sale right here.

