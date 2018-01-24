Ed Boon Laments The “Leak” Of The Next Injustice 2 DLC Character

Injustice 2 has had one hell of a first year, with not only a terrific core fighting game in itself, but downloadable content that has added some amazing guest stars, including Hellboy, The Atom, Enchantress, and, starting next month, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

And fans have been wondering what's next. Will we see another season of characters for the game, or perhaps some new content that presents a whole new arc to the game as we know it? Anything is certainly possible – and that hasn't stopped NetherRealm Studios head Ed Boon from having fun teasing about it.

Boon recently took to Twitter and reported that someone found out about the next DLC character for Injustice 2. Of course, it's a joke, especially when you get a good look at who the character is.

Yep, someone made a doctored image in which the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go head to head with…Scooby-Doo. Obviously, Boon's just having fun with us, but does he not realize the potential of a DC Comics/Hanna Barbera crossover? We could have Batman mixing it up with Captain Caveman; Harvey Birdman proving his worth against Supergirl; and maybe even Fred Flintstone try to club Gorilla Grodd during a match. Oh, what might have been…

The Internet has been having fun with Boon's tweet, including some humorous responses, like the ones below:

His super move, if performed as the final hit, calls the gang out and they remove the opponents mask revealing it was Old Man Withers all along. — YourPalCasey (@thecombodropper) January 23, 2018

And he would've gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling kids! — Thomas Ward (@SlinkyGuy) January 23, 2018

And one of his regular moves is running through doorways at random. — The Late Adopter (@lcollins3053) January 23, 2018

Character Trait is Scooby Snacks that give you temporary buffs. — YourPalCasey (@thecombodropper) January 23, 2018

Imagine the gear for Scooby Doo — Bodnár Szabi (@IAmAnotherUser) January 23, 2018

It's nice to see Boon kick back and have a little fun as we ponder what the next move for Injustice 2 will be. And, y'know, Captain Caveman would make for an interesting match-up against Swamp Thing, now that we think about it…

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.