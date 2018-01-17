El Tio de La Mina Returns To Ghost Recon Wildlands

A returning favourite is coming back for a limited amount of time with the popular El Tio de la Mina challenge back once more within the world of Ghost Recon: Wildlands. The publisher has announced the comeback with a brand new video to show off what fans can expect from the challenge that is back by popular demand. Check out the re-veal trailer at the top of the article to see it in action.

“Discover the legend of El Tio de la Mina and learn what is fact and what is fiction. The Ghost Recon Wildlands challenge, back by popular demand, is live from 1.17-1.31.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Ghost Recon Wildlands, you decide how to take down the cartel. Watch now to see how you can customize your character’s appearance and gear, and use the Gunsmith to craft weapons to take on any enemy in any environment.”

The event was highly praised by players and it’s the perfect excuse for those that might be getting a little complacent with the Tom Clancy title to get back into the game. Set in Bolivia, the fight against the drug cartel is no laughing matter, and neither is the El Tio de la Mina challenge! The event is going on now until January 31st!

For more about the game:

“The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South playAmerican country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. The citizens of Bolivia have been plagued by the criminal influence of the cartel, but all hope is not lost. Now only the Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, can save the country from complete collapse.

Armed with their tactical prowess and the latest weapons technology, the Ghosts will have to go deep behind enemy lines to complete their most dangerous mission to date. They’ll have to annihilate the alliance between the corrupted government and the cartel before the evil rises above Bolivia to become a major threat across the globe.

Facing an almighty adversary in a massive, hostile environment, you will have to muster your strength, hone your skills, and sharpen your mettle to become a Ghost and take Bolivia back from its criminal tyrants.”