Elden Ring Co-Op Mod Now Compatible With Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s most popular mod for PC that adds co-op functionality to the open-world action game is now compatible with Shadow of the Erdtree. Upon the release of the Elden Ring DLC a couple of weeks back, the “Seamless Co-Op” mod for the game on Nexus Mods was incompatible with the new expansion content. Fortunately, those who created the mod were able to act quickly which has led to Seamless Co-Op now being usable in Shadow of the Erdtree.

As of this moment, the co-op mod for Elden Ring should now work without many faults across all of the game’s content. The creator of the mod, Luke Yui, has even made it to where previous saves that were part of Seamless Co-Op runs will be compatible with Shadow of the Erdtree. Speaking on some of the new difficulties presented with this expansion and its functionality with co-op, one of the mod’s Discord moderators, Dalvik, opened up about the challenges that had to be tackled to get the mod to work properly.

“The DLC has added many new mechanics, interesting edge cases and underlying code changes⁠—some of which would seem mundane to the player⁠—but have required new solutions for them to work correctly,” Dalvik said (via PC Gamer). “Fortunately, the Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes are very much localized and do not require any special synchronization.”

Per usual with any mod, there might be some issues that Seamless Co-Op has from time to time. In fact, the Nexus Mods page stresses that bugs will be found if players opt to use this mod. For the most part, though, this has been the most popular mod for Elden Ring on PC since it was first released back in 2022. It being compatible with Shadow of the Erdtree will now only continue to lead to it being used more in the months and years ahead.

