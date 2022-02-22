Elden Ring Launch Trailer Revealed

It has been a very long time coming, but Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware are finally about to let loose Elden Ring upon the world in only a few short days. The latest action game from the beloved Japanese studio was first revealed all the way back in 2019 and ended up lying dormant for a few years before re-emerging last year. Now, with the release of Elden Ring almost upon us, the game’s new launch trailer has now arrived to give us one last taste of what to expect.

In a general sense, this new video for Elden Ring gives us a pretty good look at about everything the game should have in store. Not only do we see a handful of cutscenes in the trailer, but there’s also plenty of gameplay footage to chew on as well. In addition, this trailer also highlights a number of vast locations, enemies, and even some boss fights that will appear over the course of Elden Ring. Basically, if you still haven’t seen anything about Elden Ring and you’re looking to get a quick idea of what this game is all about, this is the trailer for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the video for yourself right here:

Overall, Elden Ring is likely one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 for a number of fans. Not only is it the first game by FromSoftware to release since 2019’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but it also marks a true return to form for the Soulslike genre that was popularized in the Dark Souls series. Basically, this is going to be a massive release for a number of fans, and hopefully, that anticipation ends up meeting expectations.

If you didn’t already have the release date of Elden Ring circled on your calendar, it’s set to hit store shelves on Friday, February 25th. The game will also be available to pick up on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you going to be playing Elden Ring for yourself later in the week? And what do you think about this new launch trailer that has now been released? Let me know either down in the comments or you can shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.