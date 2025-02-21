Elden Ring Movie Hinted at by George R. R. Martin 

The return to The Lands Between is getting closer to becoming a reality, and I’m not talking about Elden Ring: Nightreign. FromSoftware’s action role-playing phenomenon Elden Ring has been considered one of the greatest games of all time based on its incredible open-world, gameplay systems, setting, and worldbuilding collaboration with critically acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R.R. Martin. A match made by the gods, if we are being honest. Having been the talk of the gaming industry for over half a decade, the hype regarding the future of this video game is still very much alive. While the rumor mill has pointed to the Soulsborne game making its way to Hollywood for a movie adaptation, leave it to George R.R. Martin to keep the flames alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During IGN Fan Fest 2025, the website asked Martin the anticipated question. The Game of Thrones writer responded with our best indication yet that an Elden Ring movie might be in the cards.

“Well, I can’t say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring,” he said.

Whenever someone mentioned the inability to talk about a project, it most likely means that they are under contract to not address it, which hints at the film’s active process. Sure, maybe it’s too brief of a statement to run with, but it’s enough to take to the Sites of Grace to make a wish. Luckily for Elden Ring players, Martin has graced us with more details in terms of where the project is and, unfortunately, what could be blocking its path to box office success.

Even after its initial release, Elden RIng is still one of the most popular titles on consoles and PC.

In continuation of the previous statement, Martin acknowledges a hefty blocker that could limit his involvement in the Elden Ring movie, as the author is still working on his sixth novel in the A Song of Fire and Ice series titled The Winds of Winter.

“We’ll see if that [the Elden Ring movie] comes to pass and what the extent of my involvement was, I don’t know…I’m a few years behind with my latest book so that also limits the amount of things that I can do.”

For anyone who has been following Martin’s journey with this series, you may already be aware that this box has been in the works since 2010, having been delayed for more than a decade. Given the worldbuilding already established for Elden Ring, it could be assumed that even though Martin is still working on his upcoming novel, he can still be a part of the film as an executive producer or co-writer. Also, he did craft Elden Ring while he was writing The Winds of Winter, so the previous statement could be more of a distraction to tame the flames of the movie rather than stoke the fire.

If Elden Ring were to make its Hollywood debut in the future, gamers and movie-goers alike would be seated on day one. There’s no question about the amount of support already behind Miyazaki and Martin’s acclaimed fantasy video game, so seeing the possibility of a movie coming to fruition is enough to keep everyone with bated breath.

Would you be interested in an Elden Ring movie? What do you think about George R.R. Martin’s comment on the film? Let us know in the comments section below!