Does It Matter Which Nightlord Boss You Beat First in Elden Ring Nightreign?

As a run–based roguelite game, Elden Ring Nightreign thrusts its players in a race against the clock, as they kill bosses, collect rewards, and grow stronger before the night falls, bringing a challenging battle with it. Surviving two full days (and nights) finally allows players to face a Nightlord, the thought creatures in Nightreign. Initially, there is only one Nighthold available. However, after reaching certain milestones, players can choose which Nightlord boss they want to try to defeat next. So, does the order in which you beat each Nightlord boss matter? And which bosses should you kill first in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Warning: Spoilers below for Elden Ring Nightreign

After you start playing Elden Ring Nightreign, the only Nightlord available is Gladius, Beast of Night. Six other Nightlord bosses become available only after you defeat Gladius, the weakest of them. In addition to unlocking more content, Gladius also rewards players with a special relic named after himself, which grants a special passive bonus to players who equip it before going on a run. The same is true for every other Nightlord in the game. So, while the order you tackle each challenge is somewhat irrelevant, you can focus on the Nighlord bosses who offer the best reward for your favorite class or playstyle.

If you are wondering what Nightlord awaits you in each expedition, and what reward you’ll get, here’s the complete list of unique relics of Elden Ring Nightreign.

Tricephalos

Boss name: Gladius, Beast of Night

Gladius, Beast of Night Relic name : Night of the Beast (Green)

: Night of the Beast (Green) Relic effects: Stamina recovers with each successful attack +1, Starting armament deals fire damage

Gaping Jaw

Boss name: Adel, Baron of Night

Adel, Baron of Night Relic name : Night of the Baron (Blue)

: Night of the Baron (Blue) Relic effects: Improved Critical Hits +1, Art gauge fills moderately upon critical hit, Critical Hit Boots Stamina Recovery Speed

Sentient Pest

Boss name: Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night Relic name : Night of the Wise (Yellow)

: Night of the Wise (Yellow) Relic effects: Increased Maximum FP, Starting armament inflicts poison, Poison & Rot in Vicinity Increases Attack Power

Augur

Boss name: Maris, Fathom of Night

Maris, Fathom of Night Relic name : Night of the Fathom (Red)

: Night of the Fathom (Red) Relic effects: Increased Maximum HP, Flask Also Heals Allies, Items confer effects to all nearby allies

Equilibrious Beast

Boss name: Libra, Creature of Night

Libra, Creature of Night Relic name : Night of the Demon (Red)

: Night of the Demon (Red) Relic effects: Huge rune discount for shop purchases while on expedition, Gesture “Crossed Legs” builds up Madness, Madness Continually Recovers FP

Darkdrift Knight

Boss name: Fulghor, Champion of Night

Fulghor, Champion of Night Relic name : Night of the Champion (Green)

: Night of the Champion (Green) Relic effects: Increased Maximum Stamina, Guard counter is given a boost based on current HP, HP restoration upon Thrusting Counterattack

Fissure in the Fog

Boss name: Caligo, Miasma of the Night

Caligo, Miasma of the Night Relic name : Night of the Miasma (Yellow)

: Night of the Miasma (Yellow) Relic effects: Nearby Frostbite Conceals Self, Changes compatible armament’s skill to Chilling Mist at start of expedition, Attack power-up when facing Frostbite-afflicted enemy

Elden Ring Nightreign is currently available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

Do you already have a favorite boss in Elden Ring Nightreing? Let us know in the comments!