How to Unlock Elden Ring Nightreign’s Duchess

If you played Elden Ring Nightreign during the technical test that was live months ago, you may have spent some time with the Duchess, the dexterity-based class. She’s quick on her feet and can deal massive damage through bleed and other effects with the caveat being that if she gets hit, she gets hard. She was playable alongside the Recluse, Wylder, and Guardian during the technical test, and it’s quite possible Elden Ring Nightreign players are planning on maining her now that the game is officially rolling out worldwide.

However, you may be surprised to see that the Duchess is not actually available from the start. Once you get to Limveld’s version of the Roundtable Hold, characters like the Wylder and Raider and more are present, but the Duchess isn’t. That’s because you actually have to unlock her first, but thankfully, it’s a task that’ll be completed pretty quickly once you get your bearings in Limveld.

Unlocking the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

Before you unlock the Duchess, you’re going to have to get used to playing as someone else first, so hopefully you have a backup character in mind. That’s because you have to first clear the initial boss run against the Tricephalos which is the three-headed dog boss that was also present in the network test.

Once you clear the Tricephalos for the first time, in your post-run loot screen, you’ll see that you’ve obtained an Old Pocket Watch item. In true FromSoftware fashion, however, you aren’t really told what to do with it.

To use it, head back to the central area of the Roundtable Hold and talk to the hooded Priestess who’s been your guide so far. She’ll notice the pocket watch and will request it saying that it’s hers. A short cutscene will play to reveal that — surprise! — the Priestess was the Duchess all along. Once that scene ends, you’ll be able to take the Duchess on future runs.

As mentioned previously, the Duchess is all about dealing quick damage with smaller Dexterity-focused weapons like daggers and short swords, but she’s proficient in spells as well if you prefer to use a bit of magic. Her base ability excels at capitalizing on coordinated damage while her ultimate gets her and allies out of tricky situations, but be sure you have someone like a Guardian or Raider on your team to be the frontline if you’re picking Duchess.