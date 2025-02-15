Elden Ring Nightreign Is Already on Sale

Elden Ring fans are eagerly looking forward to the full release of the new Elden Ring Nightreign. With console server testing happening February 14th through February 16th, select fans are getting their first look at the game. And for the most part, they like what they see, despite the bugs any gamer expects during a playtest like this one. The game’s full release isn’t until May 29th, 2025, but gamers who act quickly can get a discount on Elden Ring Nightreign before it even comes out.

Nightreign is a standalone roguelike RPG set within the universe of Elden Ring. The game has a multiplayer focus, letting players join up with others to tackle the tough bosses Elden Ring has to offer… including a few familiar faces. When it releases in May, the game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Those planning to play the game via Steam are the lucky ones when it comes to an early discount.

trailer footage for elden ring nightreign

The full retail price for Elden Ring Nightreign is $40 USD, with a deluxe edition available for $55. While that’s not bad compared with some major games these days, gamers are never ones to look down at a discount. Gaming bundle website Fanatical already has their first offer for Nightreign, offering a 12% discount on both standard and deluxe editions of the game. If you’ve never heard of Fanatical, it’s comparable to other third-party game sale sites like Humble Bundle, offering game keys at sale prices.

Fanatical Games Discount Bundle Options for Elden Ring Nightreign

Given that Fanatical is a game discount bundle website, Elden Ring fans may be wondering what’s bundled with that Nightreign discount. To be honest, the primary draw here is definitely getting to preorder the game for 12% off. That said, gamers will also a bonus gesture that can be used in Elden Ring Nightreign. The specific bonus gesture isn’t named, but it is presumably different from the one already included in the deluxe edition of the game. While this gesture is a preorder perk for snagging the game via Fanatical, it can also be earned in the game later on.

What’s really exciting here for those hoping to get ahold of the DLC and other perks is that the 12% discount also applies for the Deluxe edition of Elden Ring Nightreign. The Fanatical bundle doesn’t add anything extra to the Deluxe version above and beyond the aforementioned bonus gesture. However, it does bring the cost for the existing additional content below $50.

A look at elden ring nightreign classes

The Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign includes the base game, along with not-yet-released additional DLC content. The DLC will include more playable characters and bosses, though it’s exact scope and release date are still forthcoming. The Deluxe Edition also includes a digital artbook and mini soundtrack, plus its own bonus gesture called “It’s Raining!” Much like the extra gesture from Fanatical, this one can also be earned in-game for players not opting for the Deluxe Edition route.

There is no posted expiration date for the Fanatical Games sale on Elden Ring Nightreign preorders. This likely means the sale will continue until the keys are sold out, making it a first come, first served situation. Gamers who want to save a little on their Nightreign purchase should act quickly.

