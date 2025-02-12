Elden Ring Nightreign DLC and Collector’s Edition Announced

Elden Ring has become one of the best Souls-likes thanks to FromSoftware, the developer responsible for the entirety of the genre. While many were hoping for an Elden Ring sequel, few could have imagined the studio releasing Elden Ring Nightreign. Fans will travel to the Limveld in a world parallel to the Elden Ring and while the gameplay remains largely the same, Elden Ring: Nightreign features a roguelite co-op focus. With its release date and closed beta test drawing near, many are eager to jump back into the world of Elden Ring, and ahead of that release, pre-orders are live including a special Collector’s Edition for super fans and a Deluxe Edition as well.

The Collector’s Edition for Elden Ring Nightreign includes the base game and other additional content. This includes the Deluxe Edition of the game and all that comes with it, a 25cm Wylder Nightfarer statue, a SteelBook, a hardcover artbook, and eight Nightfarer Cards. The Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign includes the Standard Edition, a DLC Code, a Digital Artbook, and a Digital Soundtrack.

The DLC code may have come as a surprise for some given that Nightreign was already a spin-off, but this confirms future content for Elden Ring Nightreign. A brief description of the DLC says that it’ll include new characters to play as and new bosses to fight, but specifics on what those additions look like weren’t given.

Elden Ring: Nightreign’s Standard Edition costs $39.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $54.99, and the Collector’s Edition will set fans back $199.99. All versions of the game will be released on May 30th and you can find many of them here on Amazon now. There is also a standalone option to pre-order the Wylder Helmet separate from the game. For those on the fence about Elden Ring Nightreign, previews of the spin-off have been positive with more reactions to come from this weekend’s first playtest.