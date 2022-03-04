Elden Ring Patch 1.02.3 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new patch has been released for Elden Ring on PC, bringing the game up to version 1.02.3. The latest update is on the lighter side, but it should be a welcome one for those playing on Steam. Since launch, a number of players have encountered issues with controllers not being recognized, and it seems the game’s latest version fixes that problem. That’s bound to be a big relief for players that were having issues, and it’s nice to see this one get resolved in a timely fashion. Patch notes from the game’s official Twitter account can be found below.

Patch 1.02.3 is available now for PC:

Fixed a problem in which controllers connected to the PC were not recognized under certain circumstances

The controller issue has been one of several complaints that PC players have had about Elden Ring over the last week. While critical response to the game has been stellar, some PC players have been review bombing the game on Metacritic, awarding the game a “0” rating while listing issues with controller connectivity, a lack of widescreen support, and more. Today’s update hasn’t resolved every problem PC users have had with the game, but the fix should be a welcome one, and it shows that developer FromSoftware is listening to player feedback. Hopefully users on PC will be able to enjoy the game the game a little bit more, now!

While there has been some backlash against Elden Ring over the last few days, overall reception to the game has been quite strong. The latest from Hidetaka Miyazaki has captured a ton of interest from gamers, dominating discussion on social media. It remains to be seen whether the game will find longterm success, but Elden Ring is already looking like a strong candidate for 2022’s Game of the Year, and we’re just a couple months into 2022!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

