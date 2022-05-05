Elden Ring Player Beats Final Bosses in Just Over 30 Seconds

✖

Now that Elden Ring has been available for a few months, we're at the point where some players are just looking for ways to show off. Luvonir on YouTube is the perfect example, having recently shared a video where they defeated Radagon and the Elden Beast in a combined 32 seconds. As Luvonir points out, the actual length of the two fights would only be 24 seconds had they stopped the timer after Radagon's defeat, but they also used the seconds between to prepare for the second fight. Regardless, it's an incredibly short amount of time!

The full video of Luvonir defeating Radagon and the Elden Beast can be found embedded below.

As anyone that has played Elden Ring can attest, beating these two foes in that short a timeframe is not an easy task, and Luvonir had to crank up their damage potential with weapons and Talismans to pull it off. During the fight, they used the Azur's Glintstone Crown, Jellyfish Shield, Red-Feathered Branchsword, Magic Scorpion Charm, Graven-Mass Talisman, Graven-School Talisman, and Kindred of Rot's Exultation. The player's stats were Mind: 16, Strength: 20, Dexterity: 70, and Intelligence: 99. With Luvonir showing exactly how they managed this feat, players can give it a try for themselves to see if they might be able to beat that time!

Luvonir is hardly the only Elden Ring fan showing off their boss fight skills, lately. Last month, Reddit user Ugoroszczak shared a video in which they took down Radagon and the Elden Beast using a Dance Pad from Konami's Dance Dance Revolution, instead of a controller. It's hard to say which of these feats is more impressive, though it's worth noting that Ugoroszcza's victory did not take place in 32 seconds. Either way, Elden Ring's best players are clearly finding new ways to challenge themselves!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

