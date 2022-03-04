Elden Ring Releases New Trailer Starring Ming-Na Wen

Elden Ring has quickly become one of the biggest success stories of 2022, as gamers around the world have fallen in love with the latest from developer FromSoftware. Today, Bandai Namco released an all-new live-action trailer for the game, starring The Book of Boba Fett actress Ming-Na Wen. The trailer is set in “Ming-Na Wen’s Private Training Room,” which the actress enters wearing a robe and panda slippers. After looking at a to-do list filled with activities related to the game, she quickly abandons her robe to reveal an outfit that would be right at home in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Her last goal on the list? To seek the Elden Ring.

The new live-action trailer for Elden Ring can be found embedded below.

On Twitter, Wen shared an image from the trailer, while calling Elden Ring “the hottest game in town.” That’s hardly an understatement, as Elden Ring has become a massive success story for Bandai Namco. The game launched last week to critical acclaim, and it seems like the only game anyone is talking about at the moment. The game’s difficulty level assures that it won’t be for everyone, and Wen alludes to that in the trailer, saying that she’ll “dance with death a hundred times” if she must. FromSoftware games have always been known for their difficulty, and it seems Elden Ring is no exception, as players have shared a number of stories about their outrageous deaths. However, that doesn’t seem to be keeping too many players away, at the moment!

Of course, this is not the first time Ming-Na Wen has appeared in a video game related project! Long before starring in this trailer for Elden Ring, Wen appeared in the 1994 adaptation of Street Fighter. In the film, she played the role of Chun-Li. While the movie was panned at the time, it has developed a passionate following over the years, thanks to some of its fun performances.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on Elden Ring? Are you a fan of the game’s new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!