Elden Ring Speedruns Are Already Under 30 Minutes

Less than a month after the release of Elden Ring from developer FromSoftware, speedrunners have already seemingly pushed the game so far that they can complete it in under 30 minutes. Just last week it was making the rounds that speedrunners had pushed the record down to under an hour. At this point, there’s no telling just how much further time might be shaved off as speedruns, in general, are known to vary wildly based on newly discovered strategies, routes, and exploits.

More specifically, Elden Ring speedrunner Distortion2 recently shared a speedrun of the video game that clocks in at 28 minutes and 59 seconds. As the speedrunner notes, this was an “Any%” speedrun, which basically just means that no specific amount of the video game needed to be completed to count. This is different from, for example, a “100%” speedrun where certain conditions like all items gathered, content completed, and so on must be done.

You can check out the new speedrun from Distortion2 of Elden Ring for yourself embedded below:

It will likely take some time for folks to settle into an agreed-upon route or pattern for the video game, but for now, under 30 minutes remains incredibly impressive. Thankfully, Elden Ring itself appears to be around to stay, which is not terribly surprising for a FromSoftware video game but is notable given how much has been changed in the new title from its previous works.

“Elden Ring isn’t a perfect FromSoftware game, but it’s a remarkable evolution of nearly everything people loved or detested about the developer’s past works,” ComicBook.com’s review of Elden Ring, which gave it a 4.5 out of 5, reads in part. “It’s found what feels like an agreeable balance between accommodating newcomers and alleviating frustrations while maintaining the signature difficulty expected from the studio.”

Elden Ring is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new video game from FromSoftware right here.

What do you think about speedrunners already pushing Elden Ring to under 30 minutes? Have you already picked up a copy of the latest and greatest FromSoftware video game for yourself?