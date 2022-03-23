Elden Ring Update Fixes Death Loop Exploit, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring got another new update this week following several others released not long ago by FromSoftware. This latest one deals primarily with bugfixes which wouldn’t be too big of a deal in most cases, but Patch 1.05 released this Wednesday took care of a particularly nasty bug that was causing people to have their save files rendered unusable. It did other things beyond that, too, with FromSoftware releasing a brief set of patch notes to detail everything that’s been fixed.

Those patch notes can be seen below courtesy of the Elden Ring page on Bandai Namco’s site. The update was released across all platforms including the PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC, so expect to have to download the update before playing online next time unless you’ve configured your system to download these releases automatically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elden Ring Patch 1.05

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

Some maintenance time was announced alongside the reveal of the update with work being done on the multiplayer side of things during non-peak playtime hours. That multiplayer maintenance took a bit longer than expected with the most recent update saying that it had finished up for Steam with the PlayStation platform apparently the only one being worked on.

The bug in question mentioned above that “allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates” dealt with invaders coming into players’ worlds to somehow mess with the hosts’ save files. The result saw players put into infinite death loops where they’d fall repeatedly out of the boundaries of the map with only a small window of opportunity for players to get themselves out of the situation. That thankfully shouldn’t be happening anymore, though it’s still probably a good idea to back up saves anyway just to be safe.

Elden Ring’s latest update is now live across the game’s available platfoms.