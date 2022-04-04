Elden Ring Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Elden Ring has been released by Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. While the patch notes are exceedingly brief, anyone that had previously complained about the boss Starscourge Radahn getting nerfed in Elden Ring‘s patch 1.03 should be happy with it.

In case you somehow missed it, Elden Ring‘s patch 1.03 basically nerfed Starscourge Radahn in several different ways, including smaller hitboxes and lower melee damage in general. While the new patch, 1.03.3, isn’t explicit with numerical changes, it does indicate that Starscourge Radahn’s recent updates included a bug that was unintentionally reducing the boss’s damage. It’s unclear whether this is simply a bump in damage or if other significant portions of the previous patch’s nerf were reverted as well.

Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

You can check out the official patch notes for Elden Ring patch 1.03.3, straight from the source, below:

“Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss ‘Starscourge Radahn’ in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.”

“Elden Ring isn’t a perfect FromSoftware game, but it’s a remarkable evolution of nearly everything people loved or detested about the developer’s past works,” ComicBook.com’s review of Elden Ring, which gave it a 4.5 out of 5, reads in part. “It’s found what feels like an agreeable balance between accommodating newcomers and alleviating frustrations while maintaining the signature difficulty expected from the studio.”

As noted above, Elden Ring patch 1.03.3 is currently available. As for Elden Ring itself, the game is more broadly available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new video game from FromSoftware right here.

