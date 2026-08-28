Elden Ring Gets First New Update in Nearly 2 Years With Major Changes

Elden Ring has today received a surprising new update across all platforms. Despite launching all the way back in 2022, Elden Ring has continued to be hugely popular. While many still play the acclaimed action game routinely, FromSoftware has largely moved on from the title, as its last update released in 2024. Now, after a period of nearly two years since this previous patch went live, a new update for Elden Ring has rolled out that makes some big overhauls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, update version 1.17 for Elden Ring brings about the new “Tarnished Pack” content into the game. These additions, which have been made alongside the launch of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2, most notably add two new starting classes that players can choose from. Two new events, altered attire for Torrent, and the inclusion of new weapons headline the biggest arrivals with this DLC pack.

While this new content is perhaps the most noteworthy part of this Elden Ring update, it’s far from the only thing. FromSoftware has also made countless balance changes to certain weapons, greatshields, and spells featured in the game. As such, those who have been playing Elden Ring for years on end will want to take notice of these tweaks, as they could have impacted your own favorite items in the game.

To get a full glimpse at everything FromSoftware has done to Elden Ring with this new update, you can find the official patch notes attached below.

Play video

Tarnished Pack Additional Content

The following elements will be added upon purchase of the “Tarnished Pack” DLC.

Added Idus Knight and Heavy Knight as new starting classes, selectable during character creation. Note : The equipment of each new starting class can also be obtained by purchasing it from merchants in the Lands Between or by finding it in the world.

and as new starting classes, selectable during character creation. Added weapons that can be purchased from merchants or found in the Lands Between.

Added three types of Spectral Steed Attire that change the appearance of Torrent: Tree Sentinel Spectral Steed Attire : Found in Stormveil Castle. Silver of Caria Spectral Steed Attire : Found in Liurnia of the Lakes. Funereal Night Spectral Steed Attire : Found in Altus Plateau. Note : After obtaining any Spectral Steed Attire, the option to change the spectral steed’s appearance will be added to the Site of Grace menu.

that change the appearance of Torrent: Added an NPC invasion event in Caelid.

Added an NPC invasion event in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Note: This event will not occur after the area has changed to Leyndell, Ashen Capital.



Balance Adjustments

Changed certain items found in the field or obtained by defeating certain powerful enemies in the Realm of Shadow to higher-tier items or other treasures. Note : Items that were already found will not be changed.



Weapons

Smithscript Dagger / Rellana’s Twin Blades Increased critical hit power.

Smithscript Axe / Smithscript Spear / Spear of the Impaler Reduced the stamina consumption of weapon-throwing attacks. Increased the power of weapon-throwing attacks.

Carian Sorcery Sword Changed Intelligence scaling so that it now increases the attack power of all damage types.

Smithscript Greathammer Increased the power of weapon-throwing attacks.

Golem Fist Increased the range of the fist-launching heavy attack.

Firespark Perfume Bottle / Lightning Perfume Bottle / Chilling Perfume Bottle / Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle / Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle Increased attack power.

Lordsworn’s Shield / Briar Greatshield / Spiked Palisade Shield / Icon Shield / Golden Beast Crest Shield / Manor Towershield / Crossed-Tree Towershield / Inverted Hawk Towershield / Dragon Towershield / Distinguished Greatshield / Gilded Greatshield / Black Steel Greatshield / Ant’s Skull Plate / Erdtree Greatshield Increased guard boost. Reduced weight.

Wooden Greatshield / Cuckoo Greatshield / Redmane Greatshield / Golden Greatshield / Crucible Hornshield / Dragonclaw Shield / Eclipse Crest Greatshield / Jellyfish Shield / One-Eyed Shield Increased guard boost.

Haligtree Crest Greatshield Reduced weight.

Rakshasa’s Great Katana Increased the time before an attack can be performed with a right-hand weapon immediately after attacking with this weapon equipped in the left hand.



Skills

Parry Improved parry performance. Reduced the time before various actions can be performed after activation when used with Daggers, Curved Swords, or Small Shields.

Storm Wall Changed the skill so that it no longer consumes FP when used. Improved parry performance.

Thops’s Barrier Improved parry performance.



Sorceries

Founding Rain of Stars Increased power.

Carian Retaliation Increased power.

Meteorite Reduced casting time.

Meteorite of Astel Reduced casting time.

Gravitational Missile Changed the spell so that the gravity projectile does not explode immediately upon striking terrain such as the ground or a wall.



Incantations

Feather of the Divine Bird Increased power.

O, Flame! Expanded attack range.

Rain of Fire Increased power.



PvP-Exclusive Balance Adjustments

Weapons

Rakshasa’s Great Katana Increased damage taken from attacks by other players while attacking.



Incantations

Rugalea’s Roar Reduced power against other players.

Rotten Breath / Ekzykes’s Decay Reduced the amount of time other player characters are unable to move from hit reactions when struck by these incantations.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where critical hits dealt with Great Katana weapon types had lower-than-expected power against large enemies.

Fixed a bug where jumping attacks with Great Katana weapon types could be parried.

PC-Only Bug Fixes