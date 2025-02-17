Bethesda Shares First Elder Scrolls 6 News in Months

After a prolonged period of silence, Bethesda has finally said something new tied to The Elder Scrolls VI, but it’s absolutely not what fans would expect. All the way back in 2018, Bethesda formally announced The Elder Scrolls VI with the caveat that it would be released after Starfield. While Starfield has now been out for nearly two years, Bethesda has remained quiet about The Elder Scrolls VI and hasn’t said anything substantial about the project outside of some one-off quotes from director Todd Howard. Now, roughly two months into 2025, Bethesda has revealed a new promotion that will determine one small part of the next Elder Scrolls game.

In a new post today, Bethesda announced that it’s holding an auction that will allow one fan to appear in The Elder Scrolls VI as an NPC. This auction is specifically to raise money for the Make-A-Wish charity. The winning bidder will then work directly with Bethesda Game Studios to create a character that will end up appearing in The Elder Scrolls VI.

“Calling all gamers and fantasy fans! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI,” says the auction’s description. “With this exclusive experience, you’ll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise.”

While this definitely isn’t major news associated with The Elder Scrolls VI, the fact that Bethesda is saying anything whatsoever about the project shows that it’s clearly still in the works. If you’re interested in trying to win this auction for yourself, you’ll have until February 22nd to do so. Just be prepared to shell out countless thousands of dollars, though, as the bidding has already surpassed the $7,000 threshold at the time of this writing.

For now, we remain in the dark when it comes to the release date or window for The Elder Scrolls VI. The only thing that’s known for certainty, though, is that the game will launch on Xbox and PC platforms whenever it does come about. And given Microsoft’s new strategy of releasing its games on other hardware, there’s a pretty high chance it will land on PlayStation platforms as well.