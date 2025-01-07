The Wait for Elder Scrolls VI Has Been Longer Than Fans Realize

It’s now 2025 and The Elder Scrolls VI remains one of the most anticipated video games on the horizon. With developer Bethesda Game Studios having largely finished its work on Starfield, the next Elder Scrolls game has become the company’s main focus. Still, it seems that The Elder Scrolls VI is likely many years off from its launch with few details having yet been shared on the project. Instead, the only thing that we do know is that the first trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI is likely far older than most fans of the RPG franchise realize.

Noted by Reddit user RoboPup, the announcement trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI is now as old as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was when The Elder Scrolls VI was unveiled. Specifically, Skyrim was released in late 2011 and had been out for a period of 2,403 days when Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI at E3 in 2018. Now, as of January 7, 2025, it has been 2,403 days since the initial trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI debuted.

For this amount of time to have now passed without any new information on The Elder Scrolls VI is pretty absurd, to say the least. Still, even when Bethesda announced its upcoming Elder Scrolls entry, it did so with the caveat that it would only come after Starfield. As a result, fans knew that they’d have to wait a long time to see anything substantial for The Elder Scrolls VI, and here we are still waiting in 2025.

If there is one positive takeaway to have from this wait for The Elder Scrolls VI, it would be that Bethesda seems to be looking to remake a previous entry in the franchise to help bridge the gap. Recent leaks and rumors have suggested that a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is set to be revealed soon and could launch in 2025. Bethesda itself has yet to confirm that this will be the case, but news on a new version of Oblivion is said to be coming about as early as this month.

As for The Elder Scrolls VI, we still don’t know anything about its release window or the potential platforms that it will be arriving for. Further down the line, Bethesda has also said verified that it’s working on Fallout 5 which will release after The Elder Scrolls VI sees the light of day.

[H/T IGN]